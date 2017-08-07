The Soft Gold OnePlus 5 Variant Is Now Official

OnePlus has confirmed that its latest flagship will be available in Soft Gold for a limited time. The company’s flagship was released back in June in two very similar colors, Midnight Black and Slate Gray, but due to the popularity of last year’s Soft Gold color, the firm is now set to bring the color to its latest flagship, albeit in limited quantities.

Recent rumors have pointed toward a new gold colored option, so the latest announcement doesn’t come as a major surprise. The handset is now available for purchase for $479, though the company is yet to confirm an exact amount of units on sale. For customers in India in India, the company has also confirmed that the device will be released in the Asian market, though they will have a slightly longer wait than western countries. Regarding its internal specifications, the Soft Gold model will pack 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, along with the Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC). The Chinese manufacturer has also confirmed that the finish on the Soft Gold model has been improved to a degree. With the OnePlus 5, the company has perfected its sandblasting technique, which has allowed for a finish that is 30 percent finer than the one seen on the previous models. This isn’t the only announcement from the company, though, with OnePlus also confirming that the Slate Gray OnePlus 5 model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will also go on sale in the coming weeks.

By releasing the new color now, as well as announcing the expanded availability of the most premium Slate Gray variant of the handset, the company is looking to keep consumer interest in the OnePlus 5 high for the time being. Considering that the premium Slate Gray variant won’t be released for another few weeks, though, it’s possible that the launch of the model could coincide with that of the Galaxy Note 8, not to mention other devices set to be released at the beginning of September such as LG’s V30. The Chinese original equipment manufacturer will likely share more details on the availability of its upcoming OnePlus 5 models in the near future.