The Official WHOOP App Is Now Available On Android

The WHOOP 2.0 Strap is unique among fitness trackers in that it can tell you just how ready you are to perform, among other information, and there is now an official app that allows Android owners to get the same benefit from the WHOOP Strap 2.0 that iPhone owners previously laid exclusive claim to. The app has not lost any of its features during its journey over to Android, nor has it gained any new ones, so even though it’s available to everyone for free on the Play Store, it won’t do you any good without the WHOOP Strap 2.0. If you indicate to the app that you don’t have a WHOOP Strap, you’ll be directed to an online storefront where you can get one for $500. With or without a strap, Android owners running anything older than Android 4.4 (KitKat) cannot use the app and will have to update their Android version or get a newer device.

Standard features like heart rate and sleep time tracking are on board and work solidly enough, but those aren’t what makes WHOOP unique. The WHOOP Strap 2.0 costs as much as it does because of the large amount of information that it collects, adding up to around 100MB per day. The five key factors that the WHOOP Strap collects are heart rate, heart rate variability, ambient temperature, motion, and how your skin responds to movement. All of this data comes together to certain things like how ready your body is to perform, what stage of recovery you’re in, and how well your sleep schedule is serving you. You can also get a personalized bed time by telling the app how you want to perform the next day, and get insights into how much strain you should pile on for the day, how hard you’re working, and how well it’s working out for you. Those personalized, easy to understand insights are all enabled by the massive amount of data being collected on a constant basis and added to your personalized data set.

WHOOP has not been in the fitness tracking game very long but became extremely popular when it first introduced its offerings. The new breed of fitness tracker found its way all the way up into the professional leagues of many sports, but only had a connecting app for iOS at first. Prior to this launch, 200 individuals were secretly given the task of testing the app on a small-scale, extremely hands-on, and personal basis. Early tests have shown the app to be as stable, responsive, reliable, and informative as its iOS counterpart, WHOOP says.