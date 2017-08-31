The LG V30 Features Point Zoom, Enhanced HDR & More

The LG V30 features Point Zoom, enhanced HDR and more. LG’s V30 was officially announced earlier this morning and LG is wasting no time in positioning this device as a photography lovers dream, fitting the device with what it refers to as a Cine Camera experience thanks to all its advanced features to help your pictures and videos look their absolute best. While smartphone cameras have never really been hailed as having the best results when it comes to zooming in on subjects in frame, the Point Zoom feature aims to add a superior close up quality with the ability for the user to control various aspects of the zoom function, such as pace and focus, and even let the user select the area on the screen that they wish to put the majority of the focus on before they begin filming. LG boasts this will let users add some dramatic effects to their pictures and video, though Point Zoom is far from being the only camera feature to look forward to.

The device also comes with some enhanced HDR technology as LG implemented the use of a 10-bit HDR sensor which it says will allow for “extraordinary color and depth” in your images, letting you capture up to one billion different hues. What’s more, is that the LG V30 also comes with a wide-angle lens (13-megapixel, f/1.9 aperture), so when the color is already where you want it to be you can use the wide-angle shots to ensure you get everything in the frame that you want to show up in the picture after the fact. The phone’s regular shooter comes in a form of a 16-megapixel sensor (f/1.6 aperture, 71-degree angle lens), while it also sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera (f/2.2 aperture, 90-degree wide-angle lens).

While the pictures are sure to please, the LG V30 is equipped to deliver what sounds like a stellar video experience as well with features like Cine Video and Cine Effect. LG doesn’t give too much of a description for Cine Video and what sorts of superior features it will allow, but Cine Effect will let users apply any of the 16 different color-grading presets prior to starting their video recording, meaning they can add any of the included filters before starting to shoot video, which can be further enhanced using other features if they still feel the video needs some tweaking. Much of the editing will be capable with the V30’s own native tools, as it will come with an editing tool built in that allows for file merging, as well as trimming things down if the video is too long or you simply want to cut some stuff out, and this is in addition to adding any number of extra effects that will be available. Finding out how good the camera really is will certainly take some hands-on time, but any consumer who is looking for an above and beyond experience with all sorts of advanced extras for pictures and video, may want to consider the LG V30 as a possible choice.