The Galaxy Note 8 Features Fast Wireless Charging

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features fast wireless charging which should be a pretty useful feature of the phone. Perhaps why they’ll be so important to Galaxy Note 8 users though is due to the battery inside of the device. According to the most recent rumors Samsung was going to use a battery with a 3,300mAh capacity inside of the Galaxy Note 8, and today’s official unveiling of the phone definitely confirms those previous rumors as the phone does indeed come with a 3,300mAh battery inside.

3,300mAh isn’t exactly a small battery but it is likely to be less than what some were hoping for with a device of this size and caliber, especially considering the Galaxy S8+ features a battery with 3,500mAh capacity, with a slightly smaller screen and less RAM. This is why the Fast Wireless Charging will be a major inclusion for device owners. The Fast Wireless Charging is also compatible with both WPC and PMA standards so if you already have a wireless charger that works on one of those standards or if you pick up a new one that is compatible with them, you will be able to use them with the Galaxy Note 8. While Samsung has no doubt optimized its latest version of the Samsung Experience software to help reduce the power consumption from applications and functions on the device, heavy users may still come up against battery issues, though it won’t be possible to tell if this will be an issue until users actually get some hands-on time with the phone.

Should the battery drain be more than users were anticipating, the Fast Wireless Charging will allow a quick recharge without wires, but the fast charging will be available with a wired charger as well. Samsung doesn’t give any details about how quickly the battery will charge back up, or about how much faster it might be than the wireless charging on previous devices if at all. That being said, those details will more than likely come up once the device has been officially launched and it starts making it into the hands of users. With Fast Wireless Charging on board customers who purchase the device between August 24th and September 24th and pick the Galaxy Foundation Kit as their free gift, will be able to test that wireless charging out as the kit comes with a Wireless Charging Dock.