The Benefits Of The OUKITEL K3’s Dual Rear, Dual Front Cameras

The OUKITEL K3 is one of the latest devices to be announced by OUKITEL and seems as though it is one aimed at those who need to be productive and get things done while on the go. As this is a smartphone that not only comes with a decent camera setup, but also a baseline spec configuration designed for performance, and a battery that is designed to last. Although of all the selling points, it does seem likely that the cameras is the one that is going to be focused on most heavily, and according to OUKITEL, will be of particular use to those who often need to capture photos during low-light conditions.

In terms of those cameras, the OUKITEL K3 is fairly unique as it comes with a total of four cameras, broken down into a dual rear camera setup and a dual front camera setup. Likewise, both setups are identical with both primary cameras being 16-megapixel cameras, and both backed up by 2-megapixel secondary cameras. In terms of the more technical information, both primary cameras come equipped with a Samsung S5K3L8 image sensor and an f/2.2 aperture. While both setups can also take advantage of a number of software tweaks and algorithm-based features for an improved camera experience overall. As for the rest of the specs, the OUKITEL K3 is expected to arrive featuring a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. In addition to 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a MediaTek 6750T octa-core processor. As well as a 6,000mAh battery, the option to expand the storage when needed, a fingerprint sensor, and Android 7.0 (Nougat).

In terms of the availability, the OUKITEL K3 has yet to become available, although it is expected to enter its pre-order phase in the early part of September. According to the details, the OUKITEL K3 will first become available to buy exclusively through Banggood. In addition, OUKITEL has confirmed that during the initial Banggood pre-order period, there will be a number of surprise promotions on offer. In the meantime, you can check out a new video from OUKITEL which looks to further showcase the benefits on offer with the OUKITEL K3’s dual rear and front camera setups.