Telltale’s Holding Massive Sale On Its Games

Telltale Games, the popular gaming company that’s responsible for notable decision based games such as Minecraft: Story Mode and The Wolf Among Us, has a big summer blowout sale going on for fans of the company. The aforementioned games, and several others from the company, are on the list. These games are seeing big prices cuts, with Telltale’s classics going for 75% off. Some titles are even offering their first episode for free. This sale is going for games on both iOS and Android platforms. The list of games covers some of the most popular titles from Telltale Games.

Some of the games have their first episodes free, with the rest having a discounted price, so you’re basically getting the full game for one lump sum. The first two seasons of The Walking Dead have this deal, both with episode 1 free, and the rest costing just $6.99. This gives users a chance to try out a full episode before making any purchases. Other games have the first episode costing a bit of money, but with the rest of the game costing a discounted price. Batman – A Telltale Game, for instance has episode 1 at $4.99, but the rest of the game will cost just $6.99. Newer games, understandably, will cost a bit more than the older ones. Guardians of The Galaxy – A Telltale Game, a game released earlier this year, has the first episode at just $4.99, with the rest costing $11.99. Most of the games are for both iOS and Android, but there’s a selection of Telltale’s classic games that are exclusive to iOS. Those include Back To The Future: The Game and Jurassic Park: The Game, which will cost $1.99 and $.99 per episode respectively. There are plenty of games to look at, so click here to check out which games are on sale and see their prices.

From all four of The Walking Dead Games, to Both Seasons of Minecraft: Story mode, fans of Telltale’s games have a variety of games to choose from. This is the company’s way of rounding off summer with a bang. If you’re interested in getting some of these games, then you’d better act fast, as this deal ends August 31st.