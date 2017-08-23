Tech Armor’s Note 8 Screen Protector Uses Ballistic Glass

Tech Armor’s Galaxy Note 8 screen protector uses ballistic glass, the company announced today, following Samsung’s official announcement at Unpacked for its newest Galaxy Note series smartphone. The Galaxy Note 8 comes with dual curved edges and consumers will be able to choose from a wide range of different third-party and first-party cases for the phone, and Tech Armor boasts that their new screen protector for the Note 8 uses a special heat bending technology to curve the edges of the glass to perfectly match the curves of the device’s screen which helps it to be compatible with most of the cases that will be available, which bodes well for consumers who like choice.

The screen protector is already available presale on Amazon, and Tech Armor states that it will be available for $12.95, but the Amazon page is listing it at $9.95, so consumers seem to be getting a pretty good deal here. The glass used in the screen protector is multi-layered and Tech Armor is using Japanese Asahi Glass of the highest possible grade, and with the silicon adhesive that Tech Armor has used the company says that users should be able to apply the screen protector without worrying that they will get bubbles under it.

While screen protectors are great for keeping damage as well as smudges and fingerprints off the actual display of the device, it’s still possible to get fingerprints and smudges on the screen protector which still looks like they’re on the display. Tech Armor’s screen protector aims to prevent this with its signature oleophobic coating which has been applied, though it is worth mentioning that Tech Armor states this makes it resist fingerprints and smudges and not completely prevent them. Still, resisting means there will likely be much less of them than if you had no screen protector at all, short of always wiping down the display with a micro fiber cloth every time you’re done using the phone. Tech Armor says the protector won’t affect the touch sensitivity of the Galaxy Note 8’s display so you should be able to use it like you normally would, including with the new and improved S Pen that comes with all those nifty features.