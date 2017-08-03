Teardown Proves Xiaomi Mi 5X Is Not Difficult To Repair

Xiaomi had introduced the Xiaomi Mi 5X last week, this device was announced alongside MIUI 9, and the phone’s first teardown has just popped up online. This teardown is coming from China, and it will give you a rather solid visual guide as to how you should proceed if you need to fix the Xiaomi Mi 5X, or you need someone else to fix it for you. Quite a few images have been made available, along with a set of step-by-step instructions, read on.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X is a metal-clad smartphone, and the first thing you should do here, is remove the SIM card tray which is placed on the left-hand side of this smartphone. Once you’re done with that, you should remove two screws that are placed on the bottom of the device, screws that are flanking the phone’s Type-C USB port. For the next step, you’ll need a suction cup and a pick, using which you’ll be able to crack open the device. Once you do that, you’ll be able to see the internals of the Xiaomi Mi 5X, which will give you a good look at the phone’s non-removable battery, its mainboard, and so on. It seems like Xiaomi utilized a common three-stage design here, which essentially means that the phone is not all that difficult to disassemble completely. Once you get to this step, you’ll need to disconnect all connectors and RF cable from the mainboard, and remove all the screws that you can find here. Proceed until you disconnect everything that you can find here, though be careful not to damage the device’s internals.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X is the company’s budget offering, this phone sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, along with the Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. Two 12-megapixel snappers can be found on the back of the Xiaomi Mi 5X, and a single 5-megapixel shooter is included on the front side of the device. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on this smartphone, and on top of it, you’re getting Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 OS. This phone also comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm headphone jack is also a part of the package, which was not the case in Xiaomi Mi 6’s case.

