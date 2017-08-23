Take A Look At Official Galaxy Note 8 Camera Samples

Samsung had introduced the Galaxy Note 8 in New York earlier today, and now we have some official images to share with you, in case you’re interested in the performance of the device’s dual camera setup, which is placed on the back of the device, next to its fingerprint scanner. You will notice there are two galleries below this article, the first gallery shows off samples taken by the phone’s main snapper, while the samples in the second gallery have been taken with the device’s secondary, rear-facing telephoto lens. It’s also worth noting that these images have been cropped (some images in their original size are available via the source link), but the compression is on point, and you’ll be able to see that the camera is able to capture some really compelling shots, with proper white balance, while colors are punchy as usual, that’s something we’re used to seeing from Samsung’s cameras.

The Galaxy Note 8 sports two 12-megapixel shooters on the back, the main snapper actually comes with a wide-angle lens, and an f/1.7 aperture, while OIS is included in both cameras. The secondary, telephoto lens features an f/2.4 aperture, in case you were wondering. The Galaxy Note 8 also sports an 8-megapixel front-facing camera (f/1.7 aperture), but unfortunately, we do not have a single front-facing camera sample just yet. This is the first smartphone in the world to sport a dual OIS camera setup, which is also something Samsung mentioned during the press conference. The Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, and the device sports 6GB of RAM. There are three storage variants of the Galaxy Note 8 out there, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage models. In addition to that, Samsung also introduced two SoC variants of its new flagship phablet, one sports the Exynos 8895 SoC, while the other ships with the Snapdragon 835 processor. The availability of these two variants will be market dependent, of course.

Speaking of availability, Samsung really did not share much info regarding the global availability of the Galaxy Note 8, but the company did mention that the device will go on sale in mid-September. The Galaxy Note 8 will also go on sale in the US in mid-September, though Samsung released far more info regarding its US availability, by confirming that the device will be availability via more or less every major US carrier. Pre-orders in the US begin tomorrow, while the phone will go on sale on September 15.

MAIN CAMERA SAMPLES:

TELEPHOTO LENS SAMPLES: