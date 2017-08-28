Taiwan Gets Pink Model Of The Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Taiwan is getting a Pink model of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 which has now officially been revealed for a release in the country. The official name for the color will be Star Pink, and it will launch in Taiwan at the price of TWD34,200 which is the same cost as the other four Galaxy Note 8 colors. While this is an exclusive color for the Taiwanese market and the price has been revealed, it isn’t mentioned when the device will actually be available for customers in the region, though presumably it will be at the same time as the launch for the other colors.

Much like the other colors the S Pen for the phone matches the overall color of the phone’s body, as does the frame. All of the hardware is the same here too as it sports the same 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display, as well as the same battery and since this is not a model being sold in the U.S. it will come powered by Samsung’s Exynos 8895 processor, with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage as well as support for expandable storage up to 256GB via microSD card. 64GB is the base storage amount for the phone but Samsung is offering the device in 128GB and 256GB models as well, though it is unclear if the Star Pink variant will launch in the two higher storage amounts.

Seeing Samsung launch an exclusive color designated for just one region of the many it will be launching the Galaxy Note 8 in shouldn’t be much of a surprise. The company has done with this a number of its handsets over the last few years. On top of this, there’s no guarantee that all four of the originally announced color options will be available in every country and through every carrier or retailer. That said, there are likely to be some consumers who would probably want to get their hands on a unique color like this outside of its intended market, which might also raise the question of why Samsung chooses the markets it does for these exclusive colors and why it won’t launch them elsewhere.