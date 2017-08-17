Tabbed Google App Interface Now Reaching More Users

Google has started rolling out its tabbed Google App interface to more users, we’re still not sure how wide is this rollout, but chances are such info will pop up soon. In any case, this interface is rolling out to more users who are using the Google Now Launcher or the Pixel Launcher (and it is possible other users are getting the update as well). Google actually first announced such setup at the end of last year, and a few months ago, a very small number of users actually received such a design update.

So, if you’re amongst the ones who have received such a layout, you will notice it as soon as you open up the Google App. You will immediately notice that things are different, as there are three tabs at the very bottom of the display, Home, Upcoming and Recent. Now, ‘Home’ is the default tab, and it hosts recommended articles, while ‘Upcoming’ lets you take a look at your reminders, package tracking and flight info. As far as the ‘Recents’ tab is concerned, it gives you insight into the history of your Google searches, so it’s basically your default search history option. Now, for those of you who are using the Google Now Launcher or the Pixel Launcher and have received this update, you will also notice some changes in the side Feed panel. This panel now looks different as well, it now has translucent backgrounds. The Google logo and search bar are now considerably smaller, they’re now a part of the top bar, which means you’ll be able to see more content on a single page.

Now, it’s worth noting that you cannot swipe away card anymore, presuming you’ve received this design update, which is a rather puzzling choice by Google, as swiping away cards is intuitive and easy to do. If you’d like to mark a card as ‘done’ in this new interface, you will need to tap the three dots in the upper right corner, and click on ‘Done with this story’ in order to achieve the same effect. It will be interesting to see if Google will stick to these changes, or will the company make some additional adjustments before this layout starts rolling out to everyone, as people will be quite confused with the company’s decision to remove the swipe-to-remove gesture.