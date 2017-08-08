T-Mobile’s JUMP! On Demand Starts Allowing Monthly Upgrades

T-Mobile has recently updated its JUMP! On Demand plan, allowing customers to upgrade their phones every 30 days. The carrier’s service previously allowed consumers to upgrade their phones up to three times per year, but it appears that T-Mobile now wants to take this a step further by quadrupling the number of annual upgrades.

Thanks to the updated terms, customers will now be able to receive a brand new smartphone every single month if they wish to. This device can be a different smartphone from to the one currently in use, or could simply be another variant of the same device, just like before. The only requirement is that the previously leased device is returned in a good condition. If customers on the plan like a device so much and no longer wish to make any upgrades, they also have the option to pay off the lease with a one-time fee in order to purchase it, or they can take advantage of the Purchase Option Installment Plan and acquire it over the course of nine months. Regarding the actual smartphones available through the plan, customers can get their hands on Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, as well as a number of Android flagships such as the LG G6, Moto Z2 Force, and Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Also available on the plan are the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, as well as the lower-end LG Stylo 3 Plus, though it’s likely that the upcoming Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, and 2017 iPhone models will be supported by the plan in the future.

It’s likely that the majority of customers on the plan will not be changing smartphones every 30 days, but the ability to do so is still an attractive offer. On the other hand, some tech enthusiasts who would love to get their hands on a new device every month will presumably take advantage of T-Mobile’s latest offer. The fact that T-Mobile has made this change to its plan without heavily publicizing it is somewhat curious, though the Bellevue, Washington-based mobile service provider may start advertising this offering more aggressively in the coming weeks.