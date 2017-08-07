T-Mobile Support Page Confirms The LG GPad X2 8.0 Plus Tablet

It looks like the support pages over at T-Mobile have now confirmed the existence of the GPad X2 8.0 Plus, a new Tablet from LG. As is usually the case with such outings, pretty much all of the main specs and features are listed. With the images shown above and below thrown in for good measure. For reference, this is not actually the first time the LG GPad X2 8.0 Plus has been noted. As an LG tablet was spotted passing through the FCC back in April of this year. While the FCC listing did not specifically name the LG GPad X2 8.0 Plus, the model number alone was enough to suggest this successor to the original G Pad X 8.0 was en route.

In terms of this new model though, the LG GPad X2 8.0 Plus is listed as loaded with 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and powered by an unnamed octa-core processor (clocking at 1.4 GHz). On the camera side of things, a 5-megapixel camera will be included on the back, along with another 5-megapixel camera on the front. The unit will come running on Android 7.0 (Nougat) out of the box, and the tablet does come with LTE support. As to be expected (due to its name), the display on offer is an 8-inch display – along with a 1920 x 1200 resolution. Interestingly, the one spec that remains unconfirmed is the battery. So it is unclear what capacity the battery will be, and by association how much usage away from a wall socket can be expected.

However, it does seem as though a stand will be available along with the tablet. Although based on the ‘in the box’ page, the stand will be sold as a separate accessory. What is interesting about this stand is that the images below show the stand does more than just position the tablet at a better viewing angle. As it also comes with ports as well as pins which correspond to pins on the tablet – suggesting it will also act as a docking and charging station as well. With this tablet having been listed on the support side of T-Mobile’s site, the pages do not provide any information on the price of the LG GPad X2 8.0 Plus, or of course, when it will become available.