T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Gets Hand-Drawn Unboxing

Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 8 had months of hype, and now that it’s finally here, T-Mobile has decided to give it a unique unboxing, complete with hand-drawn details to celebrate the new features of the S Pen. The unboxing showed off what’s in the retail box for the phone first and foremost. That includes the phone itself, a USB Type-C cable, a wall charger, a SIM card removal tool and T-Mobile SIM, a pair of headphones, the S Pen, and two USB Type-C adapters for plugging in things like microphones, keyboards, and flash drives.

Des, T-Mobile’s face of public relations, is the host of the video unboxing, and takes time to show off some of the phone’s features and talk about its specs. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which Des points out is capable of gigabit speeds on T-Mobile’s network. Des goes on to show off the device’s 3.5mm headphone jack, a relatively rare feature in flagship devices these days, and its MicroSD card slot. Also shown off is the phone’s wireless charger, one of its launch accessories. Next in the video is the fingerprint scanner, followed by the powerful and well-balanced dual cameras, which Des gives a moment in the spotlight by showing off a dimly lit but well composed picture of his daughter blowing out some birthday candles, among other photos.

Des rounds out the video by dunking the phone in a bowl of water for 30 minutes, passing the time by pretending to swim about on the screen. After the water test is done, Des breaks out a few of the phone’s launch accessories. The unboxing video shows the phone’s wireless charger which is shown earlier in the video, the Gear 360 full-angle camera, the DeX dock, and the Gear VR headset. The Galaxy Note 8 is fully compatible with all of the same accessories as the Galaxy S8 (though the Gear VR for the Note 8 will be slightly different from the one launched earlier this year as that one won’t fit the Note 8), which means that VR enthusiasts and those looking to use their phones to record VR content or be productive anywhere they find an HDMI monitor can do so. The video ends by showing the phone in the bowl of water again, driving home just how well-protected against water ingress it is.