T-Mobile REVVL Finally Goes Official for $0 Down, $5/Month

The T-Mobile REVVL has been leaked quite a bit as of late, and now it is finally official. It’s a T-Mobile branded smartphone (which looks to be made by ZTE, but T-Mobile hasn’t said which company made the device), that has decent specs and a low price. Since most of the smartphones on the market are around $500 or more, T-Mobile thought that it needed to offer something that was a bit cheaper for those that can’t afford, or simply don’t want to pay for something like the LG G6 or Galaxy S8, and that’s the T-Mobile REVVL.

Inside, the REVVL has a 5.5-inch HD (that means 720p) display, an unnamed quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Definitely not going to compete with this year’s flagships, but it is also close to an eighth of the price. For cameras, it’s sporting a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Powering this smartphone is a 3000mAh battery which should keep it running all day long, since it does have a low-resolution display and a somewhat slow processor. Surprisingly it does have a fingerprint sensor on the back below the camera and it’s running on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Now that’s not all that T-Mobile is announcing today. It is also announcing Smartpicks. Which is essentially T-Mobile’s own hand-picked smartphones that are good, affordable devices. As the Un-carrier states in its press release, these are smartphones “from top-tier brands that are raising the bar in terms of features and specs – at awesome prices.” This actually ties in with the changes to JUMP! On Demand, where customers can now upgrade every 30 days if they wanted too. T-Mobile has added a few Smartpicks to JUMP! On Demand. Aside from the T-Mobile REVVL, these include the Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime for $7 per month, the LG K20 Plus for $8 per month, the LG Aristo for $7 per month and the ZTE ZMAX Pro for $8 per month. All of these are $0 down as well – you’ll just need to pay the taxes up front for each device. The T-Mobile REVVL and Smartpicks will be available beginning tomorrow, August 10th at T-Mobile stores and online.