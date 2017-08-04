T-Mobile REVVL Design, Specs Confirmed, Likely To Launch Aug 10

Support pages for the T-Mobile REVVL have now gone live on the T-Mobile website. At the same time, it also seems a confirmation has come through (via leaked marketing materials obtained by TmoNews) stating the T-Mobile REVVL is due to launch on August 10. Those same materials also provide some insight into the pricing, with the T-Mobile REVVL now expected to be available via JUMP! On Demand, priced at $7 per month with $0 down. Although the promo does make the point that the listed price is only available ‘for a limited time’ so it may cost more following a brief launch period.

For background, the T-Mobile REVVL is an upcoming phone from T-Mobile. While rumors have it as being manufactured by TCL, the common understanding is that this will be branded as a T-Mobile phone. In spite of the phone yet to officially be announced, it is one that has leaked a fair amount over the last few weeks and months. With one report dating back to May of this year suggesting that the T-Mobile REVVL is just one of three phones incoming from T-Mobile. At that time, the three phones were said to be the T-Mobile REVVL T1, REVVL T2, & the T3 PRO. Interestingly though, just today another leak came through suggestion another T-Mobile phone is en route, as the T-Mobile Alchemy. So whether there is 2, 3, or 4 T-Mobile branded phones on the way, remains to be seen. But as it stands, there does seem to be at the very least two coming, the T-Mobile REVVL and the T-Mobile Alchemy.

Back to the T-Mobile REVVL, and due to the T-Mobile pages having gone live already, all of the specs (as well as the images above and below) are now confirmed. In terms of those specs, the T-Mobile REVVL features a 5.5-inch display along with a 1280 x 720 resolution. Inside, the T-Mobile REVVL will come loaded with 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage. and powered by an unnamed quad-core 1.5 GHz processor. On the camera side of things, the T-Mobile REVVL boasts a 13-megapixel main camera, along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Additional features on offer include a fingerprint sensor, expandable storage support (up to 128GB), a 3,000 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) – although the listing does also state Android 7.1.x.