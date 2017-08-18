T-Mobile Kicks Off BOGO On LG G6 & V20 Smartphones

T-Mobile has just announced its latest summer promotion, which this time is for the latest and greatest smartphones from LG. The LG G6 and V20 are both eligible for this limited time promotion. Customers can pick up a LG G6 or V20 and then when they add a line, they can get a second one for free. Now if you pick up a LG G6 and a V20, the V20 will be the one that is free because it’s the cheaper one. The LG G6 is available for $20 down and $20/month for a full retail price of $500. The LG V20 is available for $0 down and $20 per month, with a full retail price of $480. So with this promotion, you can get up to $500 back in your pocket this summer.

Of course, one of the caveats here is that you do have to sign up for the Equipment Installment Plan. Carriers do this to make sure you stick with them for the next 24 months, instead of getting that free smartphone and then jetting off to one of its competitors. The LG G6 or V20 will be free through bill credits over the next 24 months. T-Mobile does also note that it could take up to two billing cycles for the bill credits to hit your account.

The LG G6 was announced earlier this year, and has a glass back along with a somewhat tall display. Interestingly enough, the LG G6 and V20 both have a 5.7-inch display, but the LG G6 has a smaller body since the display is a 18:9 aspect ratio instead of 16:9 like the V20’s. The V20 has the Snapdragon 820 inside with 4GB of RAM and a 3200mAh battery. The LG G6 sports the Snapdragon 821 with 4GB of RAM and a 3300mAh battery. T-Mobile is likely doing this promotion to clear some stock, seeing as the LG V30 is set to be announced later this month at IFA in Berlin, and it’s very likely to be hitting all of the carriers here in the US this fall, as the V20 did last year. It’s a great deal to jump on though, especially if you’re adding a new line.