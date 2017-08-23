T-Mobile Is Launching The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 On Sep. 15th

With Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 now official, and with the specs, design, and features confirmed, consumers will be waiting to get their hands on this device, but to do that they’ll need to know when and where they’ll be able to buy it. While Samsung will be selling the Galaxy Note 8 on its own web store in an unlocked version, major carriers will also be selling the phone, and for T-Mobile customers, this means that the opportunity to buy one will be available in two different ways. You can either pre-order the device if you feel so inclined and want to ensure that you get it as early as possible, or you can wait till it officially launches, which will be a few weeks out.

Pre-orders for the phone will begin today at 9:01 PM and will be available on T-Mobile’s website for those that want to put down the money right away so the order is secured. T-Mobile should also be doing pre-orders in local carrier retail stores, though consumers will want to check with the locations they go to before rushing down to one expecting to place the pre-order for the device. Those who want to wait and purchase the phone when it officially launches will be able to grab the device on September 15th.

As for the cost, the phone will be $930 at full retail for those who want to purchase it outright, but it will also be available on the EIP plan for $210 down and $30 a month, or $0 down and $39 a month for those that want to pick it up on the JUMP! plan. It will also be available to pick up in either Midnight Black or Orchid Grey. It’s not known yet if T-Mobile will carry all three storage options, which includes a 64GB option for the base model, as well as 128GB and 256GB models. To recap, the Galaxy Note 8 will be coming equipped with a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display, and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, along with 6GB of RAM and Android 7.1.1 Nougat for the software with the latest version of the Samsung Experience software on top. The device will also come with dual camera sensors on the back, the latest version of the S Pen, and those who pre-order will even get a free gift of their choice between a Gear 360 Camera, or the Galaxy Foundation Kit which contains the Fast Wireless Charging convertible dock, and a 128GB microSD EVO+ card.