T-Mobile Giving Away Tickets To See Mayweather Vs. McGregor

T-Mobile Arena will host one of the biggest boxing fights of all time on August 26, pitting Connor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather, and the wireless carrier is giving one fan and their guest of choice a chance to see the action unfold in Las Vegas as part of this week’s T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion. The contest is open to non-customers, and will take place on Twitter. The @TMobile account will start Tweeting out details on how to win starting from 9 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday and a winner will be announced at or before 4 p.m. Pacific Time. That winner will get VIP weigh-in access, airfare to and from Las Vegas, tickets to the fight, and two nights in a hotel for themselves and one guest. Travel will be delivered via a $3,500 prepaid American Express card.

Aside from the grand prize, similar contests will be giving away 50 Swag Bags themed after The Hitman’s Bodyguard movie, 200 people will win a Lionsgate Blu-Ray Bundle, and 20 winners will receive a copy of Sonic Mania for Steam. T-Mobile’s customer-exclusive prizes include a free small Slurpee from 7-Eleven, a $100 delivery fee credit for Postmates purchases good for one week, an Atom Tickets credit that will allow customers to purchase a ticket to The Hitman’s Bodyguard during the opening weekend for only $4, and a free digital copy of Sonic CD on Steam.

Fans of all sorts of action are taken care of this week, whether you’re into gaming, movies, or fights, and some of the usual T-Mobile Tuesdays prizes are also being offered now. Sweepstakes for everybody, including non-customers, is somewhat of a rarity for T-Mobile Tuesdays. Free Slurpees, on the other hand, have been fairly common, as have free or heavily discounted tickets to new box office blockbusters. As a caveat, the free copy of Sonic CD will require a Steam account and a Windows, Mac, or Linux PC, but since the game is a port of a retro platformer from the 1990s, even old, low-end systems should have no problem running it. The discounted movie tickets, meanwhile, will require an Atom account but will otherwise be available to all customers of the Bellevue, Washington-based wireless carrier.