T-Mobile Confirms REVVL Will Cost $125, Hands-On Photos Surface

Hands-on photos have now appeared online which seem to show the upcoming T-Mobile REVVL along with its retail packaging. The images have come through routine-leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) and showcase both the front of the phone, as well as the back, in addition to the box it will ship within. As for the device, the T-Mobile REVVL is a smartphone that has repeatedly hit the headlines over the last few weeks, in spite of rumors suggesting it is manufactured by TCL/Alcatel, it is understood to be a device that will be branded as a T-Mobile device. In fact, according to recent rumors, it is not the only incoming T-Mobile-branded phone, as the T-Mobile Alchemy is also said to be on the way. However, over the last week firmer details have started to come through, including the likely launch date and the general specs – the latter of which was provided by T-Mobile’s own support site.

As per the details provided by the T-Mobile support pages, the T-Mobile REVVL is a smartphone that features a 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720) display. While the rest of the main specs consist of 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and a currently unknown quad-core processor (clocking at 1.5 GHz). Moving to the cameras, and it is understood that the T-Mobile REVVL will be equipped with a 13-megapixel primary camera, as well as a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. This is a device that will come powered by a 3,000 mAh battery, and will offer expanded storage support (up to 128GB). As well as coming loaded with a fingerprint sensor, and running on Android 7.0/1 (Nougat).

As for the availability, a leaked memo made its way online this week and seemed to be confirming that the T-Mobile REVVL would become available to buy on August 10. While that date had yet to be publicly confirmed by T-Mobile, that seems to have now changed. As interestingly, T-Mobile’s Twitter help channel (@TMobileHelp) responded to user comments on the original Blass Tweet, confirming that the T-Mobile REVVL will indeed be available to buy August 10. In addition, @TMobileHelp also confirmed the T-Mobile REVVL will be priced at $125 outright, and available via JUMP! On Demand priced at $5 per month with $0 down, or through an EIP for $5 per month and $5 down.