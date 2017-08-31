T-Mobile Confirms It Will Sell the LG V30 This Fall

The LG V30 will be making its way to the Un-carrier later this fall. The device was unveiled today at IFA in Berlin, and T-Mobile is one of the four major US carriers that will be selling the device once it launches this fall. T-Mobile will be getting the device in both silver and black – as is the other carriers in the US. Currently pricing and availability have not been announced yet, but those details should be unveiled in the next few weeks. As for now, T-Mobile customers will need to settle for pre-registering for information.

LG’s V30 is the next flagship in its line of smartphones, following in the footsteps of the V10 and V20 in the past two years, the V30 sports a large display and a vastly improved camera. Additionally, LG has continued the design that it debuted with the G6 earlier this year. That means that it has a 18:9 aspect ratio display, making it a taller display, instead sticking with the traditional 16:9. But this means that the LG V30 has a larger display in a device that is the same footprint as the V20. It’s a 6-inch Quad HD OLED display, with the Snapdragon 835 powering the show. There’s also 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage inside – which can be expanded thanks to the micro SD card slot. And there’s a 3300mAh battery inside for good measure.

T-Mobile is expected to launch the LG V30 in either late September or early October, but these dates could change for a variety of reasons. Pricing is not yet announced, but it is expected to be priced around $649 or so. Which puts it below the cost of the Galaxy Note 8, but still above the LG G6 which was LG’s first half of 2017 flagship device – that was announced in February at Mobile World Congress. The LG V30 is bound to be a pretty popular contender for the Galaxy Note 8 as well as Apple’s new iPhones when those are announced in September as well. It’s going to be a pretty interesting fall for those that have upgrades ready on their accounts.