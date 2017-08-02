Supposedly Final Specs Of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 Leak

Supposedly final specs of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 leaked online on Wednesday, having been shared by a source close to the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) who was briefed on the matter. The latest leak is largely in line with previous reports about the upcoming flagship, with the insider claiming that the Galaxy Note 8 will ship with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display panel that’s essentially just a slightly larger version of the 6.2-inch Infinity Display found on the Galaxy S8 Plus. As such, the screen will feature a tall, 18.5:9 aspect ratio, in addition to supporting a resolution of 1,400 by 2,960 pixels. The phablet is said to be 162.5 x 74.6 x 8.5mm in size, though the latter figure likely doesn’t account for a slight camera bump that was seen in a number of previous renders that were said to be depicting the successor to the discontinued Galaxy Note 7. No firm details on its weight have been given so far, albeit the Galaxy Note 8 is unlikely to be significantly heavier than the Galaxy S8 Plus which tips the scale at 173g (6.10 oz).

As can be seen in the latest leak shown above, the overall design of the handset is somewhat more blocky compared to the Galaxy S8 Plus that featured aggressively rounded corners, and the rear fingerprint scanner found on the phone’s black panel will be farther apart from the nearest camera lens than the one featured on the Galaxy S8 lineup was. The Galaxy Note 8 is also set to become Samsung’s first globally available smartphone with a dual camera setup, as the source reiterated recent reports on its imaging capabilities, stating that the handset will be equipped with two 12-megapixel sensors, the main one of which will be of the wide-angle variety and have an aperture of f/1.7, as well as dual-pixel autofocus support. The other lens is a telephoto one and has an f/2.4 aperture, the source said, adding that the Galaxy Note 8 will be capable of performing 2x optical zoom. The secondary camera module housed on the slim top bezel of the phablet is reportedly an 8-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/1.7. It’s still unclear whether the front camera will support optical image stabilization, though both rear sensors are said to benefit from OIS.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be IP68-certified and come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) in the United States, whereas the international variant will feature Samsung’s in-house Exynos 8895, according to the same report. While the silicon powering the device is identical to the Galaxy S8 series, the upcoming phablet is said to ship with 6GB of RAM. Its internal storage configuration will remain unchanged, standing at 64GB of microSD-expandable memory. A non-removable 3,300mAh battery should also be part of the package, with the device itself being initially available in Midnight Black and Maple Gold colors shown above. Samsung will eventually release the Deep Sea Blue and Orchid Grey variants of the smartphone, presumably around the holiday season. Following its August 23 announcement, the Galaxy Note 8 will be released in late September and cost over $1,000 in certain territories, previous reports indicated.