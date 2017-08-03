Supposedly Final Design Of The Moto X4 Leaks Online

Supposedly final design of the Moto X4 leaked online on Thursday, having been shared by known industry insider Evan Blass who said that it turned out his earlier leak pertaining to the same handset was based on “bad information” and that the render shared by him in early July doesn’t represent the final version of the handset. The newly shared image that can be seen above shows only a portion of the upcoming device that’s somewhat similar to its previous sighting, but its dual camera setup isn’t comprised of two identical sensors and its dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit is located above the lenses instead of below them. The overall shape of the smartphone and its glossy finish are still largely in line with older reports about the Moto X4 that Motorola Mobility was already expected to announce earlier this year, though it’s still unclear whether industry insiders were wrong or if the Lenovo-owned original equipment manufacturer ended up delaying the handset for some reason, with the latter possibility being brought up by another source several weeks back.

The handset that can be seen on some newly leaked promotional materials seems to be featuring a regular imaging sensor and a wide-angle one, with the top portion of its rear panel shown in the leak not having a heart rate monitor, which isn’t surprising in light of the fact that not even the newly announced Moto Z2 Force flagship comes with that particular sensor. The leak indicates that the body of the handset will be made of metal and 3D glass and be IP68-certified, with the smartphone itself featuring some unspecified artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The latter likely refers to the Moto X4’s integration with the Google Assistant, a digital companion that Motorola already started supporting earlier this year.

The leaked materials pertaining to the Moto X4 also contain a tagline saying “unlimited perfection,” which is the very same slogan that already made its way online in mid-May in the form of a leaked photograph from an internal company presentation. If the Moto X4 is indeed in the works, the smartphone may be announced in the coming weeks, possibly in the run-up to this year’s IFA Berlin which both Motorola and its parent Lenovo will attend in early September.