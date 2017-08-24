Supposed Back Panel Of Xiaomi’s Mi MIX 2 Leaks Online

A real-life image showing what’s thought to be the back panel of the Mi MIX 2 appeared on the World Wide Web earlier today, having originally been shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The supposed component of Xiaomi’s upcoming Android-powered flagship is entirely white, though even if it’s legitimate, this is likely a pre-production model and isn’t indicative of any official color variations of the Mi MIX 2. The back shell which can be seen in the photograph above indicates that the Mi MIX 2 will be equipped with a USB Type-C port and feature a dual speaker setup on the bottom, in addition to having a circular camera module accompanied by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit. Compared with previous supposed sightings of the phablet, this particular leak shows a panel with more rounded edges, though it’s otherwise largely in line with older reports about the Mi MIX 2. One final detail suggested by the image is that the device will be equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader located immediately beneath its primary imaging system.

Xiaomi’s Mi MIX 2 already received a number of certificates in the company’s home country, indicating that the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) will be officially debuting the handset in the near future. According to previous reports, the Mi MIX 2 will ship with a 6-inch LCD panel with an unknown resolution, thus being significantly smaller than its 6.4-inch predecessor. The handset is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm’s most capable system-on-chip (SoC) to date manufactured on the 10nm process node, with that particular piece of silicon being supported by 8GB of RAM inside the Mi MIX 2, insiders previously said. The device is said to be offered in several variants, with only the most high-end one featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal flash memory.

It’s currently unclear when Xiaomi is planning to launch the Mi MIX 2 which has been the subject of numerous rumors in recent months, though the device isn’t expected to be available outside of its home country and select Asian markets before early 2018, provided that the company even opts for a global release.