Streye Launches Two Google Glass Enterprise Edition Suites

Streye – one of Google’s partners for Glass – began offering the Google Glass Enterprise Edition to prospective buyers looking for professional live streaming solutions. The package offered by Streye has a starting price tag of €1,550 which may seem a bit excessive for a pair of Google Glasses, however, the product in question is not meant for the general consumer market and comes bundled with the necessary software tools for content streaming. The Glass Enterprise Edition was introduced earlier in mid-July by Alphabet’s X division, and at that time the company announced that the product will be distributed through its network of partners – Streye being one of them.

The €1,550 package includes the Google Glass Enterprise Edition along with the Streye Lite and Streye Live applications, a Streye user account with 1 year support and access to the Streye Platform, as well as 2GB of cloud file storage. The company also offers a €2,500 bundle which includes the Glass itself, 5GB of cloud file storage, 1 year support and Streye Platform access, five user accounts, as well as the Streye Lite and Suite applications. The Suite includes additional applications for live notification, private streaming for live events, a protocol manager and checklist, as well as two-way A/V streaming. According to the company, the Streye product package is designed for users to improve productivity and reduce the times required for solving incidents through the Remote Assistance Streamer functionality.

As for the hardware itself, the redesigned Google Glass Enterprise Edition has been further refined to be more comfortable and promises increased performance. The redesigned model should also offer better battery life (an additional 50 percent according to Streye) thanks to the inclusion of a larger 780mAh battery, up from the original 570mAh unit. The wearable features a 5-megapixel camera with 720p video capabilities, 32GB of on-board storage and 2GB of RAM, as well as a wide range of sensors including a barometer, a magnetometer, hinge effect sensor, as well as blink and wink sensors. According to Streye’s online shop, Google Glass Enterprise Edition orders are expected for delivery within 15 to 30 days from the moment of purchase, and the timeframe is valid for both the Streye Lite and Streye Suite product bundles. Feel free to check the source link below for official details.