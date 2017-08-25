Stadium’s 24/7 Network Now Available On Twitter & Pluto TV

Stadium’s 24/7 sports network launched on Thursday and is now available within the Pluto TV Android app, as well as on its official website (WatchStadium.com) and Twitter. The Chicago, Illinois-based company pledged that its latest platform will offer a wide variety of sports-related content including hundreds of live games and over 2,500 college games. Stadium is seeking to position its new offering as the top choice in the on-demand video segment among sports fans and is also planning on pursuing a combination of original programming, live events, classic content, and daily shows in an offer to cater to a broad range of sports viewers, the company said.

For the time being, the firm is offering three samples of its on-demand programming in an effort to attract more users, with this current offer being set to run for nine more days. The upcoming Mayweather vs. McGregor fight with special programming is also set to be part of the company’s offering on Saturday, Stadium confirmed, adding that it’s keen on supporting all kinds of sports going forward. Viewers across the United States are now able to access Stadium’s streams on a variety of devices, including smartphones and tablets, with such devices being able to tune in to the broadcasts via the Pluto TV and Twitter apps, as well as mobile browsers and the Stadium Android app. If you’re using Pluto TV, you’ll be able to watch Stadium’s content on Channel 207, the company said, adding that more distribution platforms will be announced “in the coming weeks.”

From Twitter’s perspective, the newly announced partnership with Stadium is likely the latest step in its efforts to ramp up its video operations with the ultimate goal of improving its user acquisition and retention rates, with the former currently being a particularly problematic metric for the San Francisco, California-based social media company whose consolidated financial report for the second quarter of the year revealed that its user base stopped growing. Apart from the current offerings, Stadium is also set to soon start offering Stadium Plus programming which will cover hundreds of exclusive games and related events for $4.99 per month, with the firm promising to reveal more details on the upcoming platform in September.