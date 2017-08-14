Sprint’s Calling PLUS Now Available On Galaxy S8 & S8 Plus

American wireless carrier, Sprint, is rolling out a new update to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus that will enable its Calling PLUS feature. Calling PLUS is a term coined by the company that encompasses Sprint’s Wi-Fi calling and Voice-over-LTE service. Wi-Fi calling is a VoIP service that routes calls through an available wireless internet connection. VoLTE, on the other hand, allows the carrier’s customers to make calls and send texts on its network without the phone connecting to much slower 3G or even 2G networks. Before the update was released, the only smartphones that are capable of Sprint’s offering are the Samsung Galaxy J7 Perx and LG Stylo 3. Once the update is installed, owners of Samsung’s flagship devices may go the device settings and select Calling PLUS to check whether the feature is already activated.

Aside from the new carrier-branded offering, the software package will also upgrade the device’s security patch. The company’s community manager only mentioned that the security of the handsets will be improved, but it did not mention the actual version of the patch. It is important to point out that the firm just rolled out the June security patch late last month for the two smartphones. Samsung’s Enhanced Messaging will also be improved with the new upgrade, although no specific details were given. The Enhanced Messaging refers to a service developed by the South Korean tech giant that allows its users to exchange text, images, and video to specific individuals or groups of people. In addition, there were other unspecified performance improvements and bug fixes that Sprint included in the upgrade’s release notes.

The two new versions of the operating system can be identified as G950USQU1AQGL for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and G955USQU1AQGL for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. Updates may be installed automatically via the Over-the-Air method or through a proprietary software tool provided by the smartphone manufacturer. Before the installation process begins, it is important that users backup the contents of their smartphones to prevent loss of important data. In addition, the smartphones should have enough storage to temporarily keep the file and sufficient battery charge to last the entire installation process.