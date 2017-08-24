Sprint’s BlackBerry KEYone Is Receiving A Bug Fixing Update

Sprint’s BlackBerry KEYone is currently receiving a bug fix for a pre-installed app in the form of a software update. The app in questions happens to be the Sprint Mobile ID app and multiple users have reported that it installs default apps which have previously been uninstalled by the user. Sprint and BlackBerry announced a temporary workaround for the issue when it first came to light, but with the software update now being pushed out, the issue should be permanently fixed. Alongside the bug fix, the package which carries the build number AAN982 also includes the latest Android security, currently for the month of August.

As the package is being rolled out by Sprint as an Over-The-Air (OTA) update, not all users on its network will receive the software simultaneously. It may take a few days before all users on the network receive the said package. If the update is ready for your handset, the system will prompt you to download and install the package via a push notification. Users may also manually check for the update by heading to the Settings app and tap on “Updates” app. From there, simply select the “Settings” icon which consists of three dots and promptly tap on “Check for updates now” option. If the package is ready for your phone, the system will prompt you to download and install it. It is best to be connected to a Wi-Fi network and have a fully charged device before updating your handset so as to avoid any potential complications.

The BlackBerry KEYone is a mid-range smartphone, and one of its selling points is the inclusion of a full physical QWERTY keyboard, a hallmark of BlackBerry devices. Above the keyboard is a 4.5-inch IPS LCD display, while the phone itself is powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with the Adreno 506 GPU. Under the hood, it runs on 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. On top of that, the handset sports a 12-megapixel shooter on its rear, while selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel camera on the front. Within the BlackBerry KEYone is a 3,505mAh non-removable battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0. It runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and also features a fingerprint scanner embedded into the space bar found on its QWERTY keyboard.