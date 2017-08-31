Sprint Is Already Shipping The Galaxy Note 8 To Buyers

Sprint is already shipping the Galaxy Note 8 to buyers who placed a pre-order for the phone, according to a consumer who claims to have purchased the device from Sprint. In the image below, an email from Sprint can be seen alerting the customer that their device has shipped, and it clearly shows the Galaxy Note 8 as the device, in the Orchid Gray color. According to the buyer Sprint has notified them that the phone would be arriving on September 1st, which is tomorrow, and that would mean that Sprint seems to have been the first to start shipping Samsung’s newest flagship phone out to consumers who purchased it.

This is in light of a recent report from a couple of days ago that T-Mobile would soon begin to ship the Galaxy Note 8 to its own customers, but it would seem that Sprint has beat it to the punch, at least for this particular subscriber. It’s unclear if this is just a one-off but it’s likely that if Sprint has shipped at least this one device, other customers may be getting alert emails that their devices will ship soon as well. Moreover, it displays that just as with past devices of this caliber, carriers are keen to ship out the devices to customers as early as they possibly can.

What might be a bit of a surprise is that carriers like Sprint are shipping the device out this early, as Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 officially launches globally on September 15th, which is when Sprint and other U.S. carriers and retailers will have them to purchase in stores and online. That means those who pre-ordered the device from Sprint or other retailers could have the device for as much as two weeks before anyone that didn’t pre-order, or pre-order as soon as they were able. What’s also not clear is if the configuration of the Galaxy Note 8 pre-ordered here has anything to do with the early ship date. It could be a number of things, like the location of the customer who made the order, or it could just be that Sprint has had some amount of stock of the device and wanted to begin shipping at its earliest point. If you’re a Sprint customer and you pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, keep an eye on your emails as the device could be on its way.