Sponsored Deal: Save On Xiaomi, Ulefone, & IP68 Rated Phones

If you are looking for a new smartphone, then Tomtop currently has a few deals worth checking out. Some of these phones are currently in their pre-order status with shipping expected to commence this month, while others are in stock and ready to ship. Although all of them are highly affordable smartphones, and currently available to purchase through Tomtop at even lower prices than usual.

Xiaomi Mi 5X

Up first is the Xiaomi Mi 5X. This is one of the latest smartphones to come from Xiaomi and one which combines a great overall spec list at an affordable price. For instance, the Xiaomi Mi 5X features a 5.5-inch display, as well as 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC (clocking at 2.0 GHz). In addition to a dual rear camera setup comprised of two 12-megapixel cameras, this one also includes a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, a fingerprint sensor, a 3,080 mAh battery, and USB Type-C connectivity. At present, the Xiaomi Mi 5X is available to pre-order through Tomtop until August 21 and can be purchased for only $259.99.

NOMU S30 mini

For those looking for a more durable smartphone, then the NOMU S30 mini is certainly worth checking out. Not only is this a durable smartphone, but it is also one which is extremely competitively priced. As for the phone, its durability comes through a rugged outer shell combined with an IP68 certification. While the rest of the main specs include a 4.7-inch display, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and a MediaTek 6737T quad-core processor (clocking at 1.5 GHz). Additional features include an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 2-megapixel front-facing camera, a 3,000 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) pre-installed. As for the price, the NOMU S30 mini can currently be pre-ordered through Tomtop for only $149.99.

Ulefone Armor 2

Alternatively, another option for those looking for a durable smartphone is the Ulefone Armor 2. This one comes with an upgrade in specs compared to the NOMU option, while still offering much of the same protection features, including an IP68 certification. The Ulefone Armor 2 comes equipped with a 5-inch display, 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor (clocking at 2.6 GHz). In addition to a 16-megapixel rear camera, a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, a 4,700 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). As for the price, the Ulefone Armor 2 is currently available to pre-order through Tomtop priced at $259.99.

MAZE Alpha

While the last few options are currently available to pre-order, the MAZE Alpha is a smartphone that you can buy right now and one which looks to offer a large smartphone, at a small price. As the MAZE Alpha comes equipped with a 6-inch display, which is also a bezel-less display. Inside, the MAZE Alpha is loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor (clocking at 2.5 GHz). In addition, the MAZE Alpha features a dual camera setup spearheaded by a 13-megapixel main camera, and backed up by a 5-megapixel secondary camera. As well as another 5-megapixel camera on the front, a 4,000 mAh battery, USB Type-C connectivity, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). In terms of the price, the MAZE Alpha is currently available to buy for only $189.99.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X

The last option on the list today is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X. This is another smartphone that you can buy right now and for a great price. In terms of the phone, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X comes loaded with a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X features 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core processor (clocking at 2.1 GHz). Additional features include a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, a fingerprint sensor, and a 4,100 mAh battery. In terms of the price, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is currently available for to buy for $189.99. However, using coupon code YYMM will take another $40 off that price, bringing the final cost of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X down to only $149.99.

