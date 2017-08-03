Sponsored Deal: Save On Ulefone Smartphones With LightInTheBox

If you are in the market for a new smartphone, then it looks like it might be worth heading over to LightInTheBox. The online retailer is currently running a Ulefone brand sale where a large selection of Ulefone smartphones have seen their prices cut. As is always the case with LightInTheBox, all the smartphones below also come with free shipping.

Ulefone U007

Up first is the Ulefone U007. This is the most affordable phone on the list today as it can be picked up via LightInTheBox for only $47.99. For that price, you can expect a smartphone with a 5-inch display and a 1280 x 720 resolution. As well as 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, a MediaTek 6580 quad-core processor, an 8-megapixel camera, a 2,200 mAh battery, and Android 6.0 (Marshmallow).

Ulefone U007 Pro

Alternatively, it is also worth taking a look at the ‘Pro’ version, the Ulefone U007 Pro. While this one comes with an almost identical spec list to the standard model, there are some upgrades in place and most notably that this model supports 4G LTE. So if you are looking for an affordable 4G smartphone, then with the Ulefone U007 Pro currently available for only $56.99, this is one worth checking out.

Ulefone S8

Next up is the Ulefone S8. This is a smartphone which features a 5.3-inch display and comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor for those who want a larger screen and added security. Other than that, the Ulefone S8 also comes loaded with 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek 6580 quad-core processor. In addition, there is a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 3,000 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) included for good measure. In terms of the price, the Ulefone S8 is currently available for only $62.99.

Ulefone U008 Pro

A smaller smartphone which packs in the specs is the Ulefone U008 Pro. While this phone comes loaded with a 5-inch display, it also comes powered by a 3,500 mAh battery. So battery life on this one should be pretty good. This is also a 4G LTE supported device, and one which comes loaded with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, a MediaTek 6737 quad-core processor, an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 3,500 mAh battery, and Android 6.0 (Marshmallow). As for the price, the Ulefone U008 Pro is currently available for $77.99.

Ulefone Metal

The Ulefone Metal is where things start to step up a little in the specs department. This is once again a 5-inch display-touting smartphone, although inside the Ulefone Metal features 3GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek 6753 octa-core processor. This one also comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE support, a 3,050 mAh battery, and Android 6.0 (Marshmallow). As for the price, the Ulefone Metal is currently on sale for $92.99.

Ulefone Gemini

The big selling point with the Ulefone Gemini is that it comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup. So if you are after better camera features, at a low price, then the Ulefone Gemini is one to check out. Especially as it is currently available to buy for only $104. The rest of the features are not too bad either with the Ulefone Gemini loaded with a 5.5-inch display, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 4G LTE support, a 3,250 mAh battery, and Android 6.0 (Marshmallow).

Ulefone Gemini Pro

Although for those looking for a higher spec dual rear camera smartphone, then the Ulefone Gemini Pro is the one to go for. This one features a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. As well as 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio X27 deca-core processor. In addition, this one also includes 4G LTE support, a 3,680 mAh battery, and Android 7.1 (Nougat). As for the price, the Ulefone Gemini Pro currently costs $239.99.

Ulefone ARMOR

The Ulefone ARMOR on the other hand is a device aimed at those who want a small but durable smartphone. As this one is designed to be rugged while also comes with a 4.7-inch display. The rest of the specs include 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and a MediaTek 6753 octa-core processor. As well as 4G LTE support, a 3,500 mAh battery, and Android 6.0 (Marshmallow). At present, the Ulefone ARMOR is on sale priced at $149.99.

Ulefone Power 2

Closing out the list today is the Ulefone Power 2. This is one of the newer phones to come through from Ulefone and is one which packs in a good selection of specs, at an affordable price. For instance, the Ulefone Power 2 comes equipped with a 5.5-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. As well as 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, a MediaTek 6750T octa-core processor, a fingerprint sensor, a 6,050 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). As for the price, the Ulefone Power 2 can currently be picked up through LightInTheBox priced at $159.99.