Sponsored Deal: Save On The OnePlus 5, Photography Accessories

If you are currently in the market for some new tech gear then Tomtop has some great deals available on a wide selection of products. To highlight some of the deals that are on offer, below is a quick selection of very solid products at very solid prices. Here you will find a deal on a popular smartphone which has been widely praised for its photography features, along with a few other products that are designed to help consumers take great photos.

OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is currently one of the most sought after smartphones on the market due to its combination of impressive specs and competitive price. For instance the OnePlus 5 comes with a minimum of 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, along with a 5.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 835, Dash Charge technology, dual rear cameras, and more. As for the price, Tomtop is currently selling the OnePlus 5 for $483.99 and using coupon code YYMOP will take $30 off that price, bringing the final total down to only $453.99.

Feiyu Vimble c Gimbal

Those looking for a way to capture better quality video might want to look into picking up a gimbal, like the Feiyu Vimble c Gimbal. This is a popular gimble option and one which will help you to stabilize video shot on a smartphone. It also comes with a number of additional features like the ability to pan, tilt, and more. In terms of the price, the Feiyu Vimble c Gimbal is currently available via Tomtop priced at $139. Although coupon code YYMD3 will take $30 off that price, bringing the final total down to only $109.

Andoer HDV-Z20

Speaking of taking pictures, if you are after a new camera then the Andoer HDV-Z20 is currently worth checking out. This is a 24-megapixel camcorder which also comes with a 3-inch rotatable display. As well as the ability to connect over Wi-Fi, store photos to external storage, and more. Best of all is the price, as the Andoer HDV-Z20 is currently available through Tomtop priced at $113.75. Although coupon code YYMD1 will take another $8 off that price, bringing the final total down to $105.75.

Godox A1

Last, but by no means least, is the Godox A1. This is an interesting product for those interested in smartphone photography as this essentially works as a ‘flash system’ for smartphones. This one is able to act on its own and therefore can be positioned wherever you need it, regardless of where the smartphone is positioned. Bluetooth is the key here, as when remotely connected to your phone you will be able to control the flash and adjust its strength and intensity as needed. In terms of the price, this product is currently still in its pre-order status with Tomtop now taking pre-orders for $79.99. Although coupon code YYMD5 will take another $10 off that cost, bringing the final price down to $69.99.

