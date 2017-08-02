Sponsored Deal: Save On Graphics Tablet, Notebooks With Codes

Tomtop has a number of notebooks now available at reduced prices. All of these products are designed to be ultra-affordable to begin with, so when the additional savings that are on offer with the coupon codes are taking into consideration, these options become well worth considering. If you have been looking for a new notebook and was hoping to keep the cost as low as possible, then here is your chance. It is also worth keeping in mind that all of these products come with free shipping. So the total price after the applied coupon is all you will be paying.

TBOOK AIR Notebook

Up first is the TBOOK AIR notebook. This is a notebook which features a 12.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the TBOOK AIR comes equipped with 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, and is powered by an Intel Apollo Lake N3450 processor (clocked at 2.2 GHz). Additional features include a fingerprint reader, USB Type-C port, and a 4,000 mAh which is rated to offer up to six hours of usage off the charge.

In terms of the price, the TBOOK AIR is currently available from Tomtop priced at $319.99. However, using coupon code YYM36 will bring the price down to only $283.99

Coupon code: YYM36

TBOOK Pro Ultrathin Notebook

Those looking for an even more affordable notebook, will want to check out the TBOOK Pro Ultrathin Notebook. This is a compact and lightweight notebook, while still ensuring the specs are competitive. For instance, the TBOOK Pro features a 14.1-inch display along with a 1600 x 900 resolution. Inside, the TBOOK Pro comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and is powered by an Intel Z8350 processor. While the included battery is rated at 6,000 mAh and is expected to offer up to 8 hours of usage in between charges.

In terms of the price, the TBOOK Pro is currently available through Tomtop priced at $179.99. Using coupon code YYM20 will bring that price down to $159.99.

Coupon code: YYM20

TBOOK R8 Notebook

The TBOOK R8 is a notebook designed for those looking for a little bit more screen real estate. As this one comes with a larger 15.6-inch display which makes use of a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside however, the specs are in line with the other options as the TBOOK R8 comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and is once again powered by an Intel Z8350 processor. Another point to note, while the display is larger than the other options, so is the battery as the TBOOK R8 features a 10,000 mAh capacity battery. So the extra display size will not impede on battery life with this option.

As for the price, the TBOOK R8 is currently available to buy through Tomtop priced at $213.99. However, using coupon code YYM25 will bring the cost down to only $188.99

Coupon code: YYM25

TBOOK 4 Ultrathin Notebook

For those looking for something a little more powerful, than the TBOOK 4 is worth considering. This is another ultrathin option which comes with a compact and lightweight design. Likewise the display is of a good size coming in at 14.1-inches and with a 1920 x 100 resolution. However, inside the TBOOK 4 comes with a decent spec list as it is loaded with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, and powered by an Intel Apollo N3450 processor. Battery life is also another positive with the TBOOK 4 featuring a 10,000 mAh battery.

In terms of the price, the TBOOK 4 is available through Tomtop priced at $265.99. Coupon code YYM30 will bring that price down to only $235.99

Coupon code: YYM30

Ugee 1910B Graphics Drawing Tablet

For those looking for something completely different, than the Ugee 1910B Graphics Drawing Tablet is one to check out. As this is primarily a monitor, it is one which can be connected to a wide variety of units. Although, this is more than just your average touchscreen monitor, as it is one designed for accuracy and is especially suited to those who need a digital surface to draw on. The Ugee 1910B Graphics Drawing Tablet even comes with its own stylus. The display measures in at 19-inches, with its LPI resolution measuring 5080. The stylus on the other hand, utilizes a 2048 pressure sensitivity, and includes its own 60 mAh battery.

In terms of the price, the Ugee 1910B Graphics Drawing Tablet is currently available to buy through Tomtop for only $239.99. No coupon code is needed for this one as this is a limited time sale price.