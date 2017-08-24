Sponsored Deal: DBPOWER N6 4K Waterproof Action Camera $99.99

Action cameras are not only becoming more affordable, but they are also becoming far better products overall. Resulting in consumers now able to pick up an affordable unit which does more than ever before. The DBPOWER N6 4K WiFi Action Camera is a prime example of this trend, as this is an action camera packed with a number of features. This one comes with a retail price of $119.99, although it is currently available through Amazon and on sale for only $99.99.

With this being an action camera, it is one which comes with a durable build quality in general. Resulting in a camera that is ideal for just about any situation and environment. For instance, and in addition to its rugged design, this is also a waterproof camera (IP68 certified) with the DBPOWER N6 able to endure submersion in water up to a depth of 30 meters. Adding to its durable build is a metallic look which further adds to a more premium looking finish overall. As for the actual camera, on offer here is a 20-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX078 sensor. A sensor which comes loaded with seven layers of glass and a sensor surface area larger than what is typically found on competing sensors and action cameras. When it comes to recording, this is a camera that is able to record in 4K at 24fps or in 2.7K at 30fps. While the included 170-degree wide-angle lens will ensure that as much as possible of the scene is captured. Another point to note is that the DBPOWER N6 also features anti-shake technology. Which does mean that whenever the camera is used in an environment or situation where it is exposed to movement, the video and images captured will remain smooth. Other aspects worth taking into consideration is that the DBPOWER N6 is powered by a Novatek NTK96660 chipset, along with a 1,200 mAh battery. In fact, when it comes to the batteries, DBPOWER includes two batteries in with the price. So no more worrying about having to find a charger while in the middle of a recording session. Simply pop out the depleted battery and pop in a fresh one.

For those who like to be fully aware of everything they are recording, the DBPOWER N6 also comes equipped with a 2.31-inch LCD touchscreen display, allowing the user to preview everything that is being captured as it happens. Consistent with the durable nature of this action camera, the display comes protected against scratches and marks through the inclusion of Gorilla Glass. This is also a camera that is capable of connecting over Wi-Fi, and can even be controlled via a smartphone – making sharing videos and images a breeze. In addition, The DBPOWER N6 also comes with microSD card support (up to 64GB), so there should be no issues with running out of storage at the worst possible moments. Like with the batteries, when the SD card is full, you can simply switch out the old card with a new one and be good to go again. Overall, whether you are looking for a camera to act as a dashcam, one to capture all of your snowboarding antics, or just one to make use of while on your next vacation, the DBPOWER N6 is likely to be an ideal option – especially while it is remains priced at under $100. It might lastly be worth noting that for that price, the DBPOWER N6 Action Camera does come with a variety of different mounts. You can find out more about the DBPOWER N6 Action Camera through the link below.