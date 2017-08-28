Sponsored Deal: Buy The OnePlus 5 From $453.99 With Tomtop Codes

The OnePlus 5 is one of the most popular smartphones currently on the market. Which is not surprising as this is a smartphone which looks to pack in a wealth of features, at a price that is significantly more affordable than a number of other high-profile smartphones boasting the same features. Resulting in the OnePlus 5 being one of the best ‘bang for the buck’ smartphones you can now buy. Online retailer Tomtop is one of the places where you can pick up the OnePlus 5 and right now has a few coupon codes available which will bring the cost of this already affordable phone down to an even more affordable price.

As for the OnePlus 5, this is a phone which features a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. This is a device that has become known for placing power at its core and so can be picked up with as much as 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Although there is also a 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage variant available at a slightly cheaper price. In either case, both models do come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. One of the other clear selling points on offer with the OnePlus 5 is that it does come loaded with a dual rear camera setup. One which is comprised of a 20-megapixel camera, along with a 16-megapixel camera. In addition to the 16-megapixel front-facing camera that is also included. Other notable features include a 3,300 mAh battery – which is supported by the company’s popular and fast Dash Charge technology, a fingerprint sensor, and Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) – by way of the company’s OxygenOS interface.

For those interested in the Midnight Black OnePlus 5 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, using coupon code YYMOP128 will take $60 off the price and bring the final total down to $539.99. Those looking for the Slate Gray OnePlus 5 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage can use coupon code YYMOPGR. This will take $30 off the price, bringing the total down to $569.99. Alternatively, those in the market for the OnePlus 5 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will want to use these codes. For the Soft Gold version use coupon code YYMOPG which will take $26 off the price bringing the total down to $457.99. While those looking for the Slate Gray version will want to use coupon code YYMOP. This will take $30 off the price bringing the total down to $453.99. More details on the OnePlus 5, as well as the option to buy, through the links below. Just make sure to use the correct coupon code when checking out to secure the lowest available price.

Midnight Black OnePlus 5 with 8GB RAM use coupon code YYMOP128

Slate Gray OnePlus 5 with 8GB RAM use coupon code YYMOPGR

Soft Gold OnePlus 5 with 6GB RAM use coupon code YYMOPG

Slate Gray OnePlus 5 with 6GB RAM use coupon code YYMOP