Sponsored App Review: RetouchMe

Photo editing on smartphones is generally something done by the user after the photos are taken, and using an app to add filters or adjust many different elements. RetouchMe is a very different type of photo editing app from most you’ll find on the Play Store, as it’s made to heavily edit the appearance of images of yourself and others with things like a tan, bigger muscles, a flatter stomach and more. There are tons of different options on what can be added, and it’s as simple as selecting the different touches you want added from the bar below the image. Let’s take a closer look at RetouchMe and see what it has to offer and how how things work.

Before you can get started with having your photos touched up, you’ll need to head over to the Play Store app on your device or Google Play from the web, and download RetouchMe and install it onto your device.

As soon as you open up the app, there is a series of demo screens which show you how the images are edited. This is important for one main reason and that’s the fact that you can’t actually see what your images look like with the adjustments from inside the app. On these demo screens, there are a few different images each with the adjustments applied, and a slider bar which lets you drag the adjustments back and forth to see the comparison between the edited image and the original.

Once you pass this screen you’ll have to give the app permission to access your gallery, which is standard for an app like this, and you’ll be able to select an image you want edited.

Once you pick an image there are loads of different options for editing, and you can select different touches to have applied to either the body or face. Included are options like slimmer waists, bigger muscles, less hips, thinner arms, a tattoo removal option and more.

For faces, you can remove wrinkles, get a thinner face, remove pimples or puffy eyes, make corrections to your nose, make your ears smaller, take out the glare, and give yourself a smile, though there are a handful of other edits too.

With each option you’ll see a number with a star symbol next to it, and this is to denote how many credits it costs to have that edit applied and sent back to you. Some are 15 and some are 20, though the number of credits will go up based on how many edits you add as well. So if you add three edits to a photo that are 15 credits each, your total would be 45 credits.

Credits can be purchased, and in most cases this is how you’ll have to acquire what you need to make the edits, thus making this an app that is reliant on in-app purchases that the user will need to make if they want edits done. Essentially it’s like you’re buying your retouched photos. That said, you can also earn credits by installing and checking out other apps, which there is a screen for inside of RetouchMe.

While you can’t actually see the comparisons on your own selected images, as mentioned above in the beginning on the demo screens there are a few examples of how things look. The image above shows what the comparison looks like between an original image and the edited image where the belly has been made flat.

This is what it looks like when you’ve applied the “remove shadow” option. There are potentially other edits applied in this example, but the app does not list which ones are actually used on the demo screen. Overall RetouchMe seems like it would work pretty well and that it offers some useful as well as impressive edits. If you’ve been looking for an app which allows for these kinds of photo touch ups, RetouchMe seems like it provide what you want.

Ratings

Speed (5/5) – The app seems to work quickly, and I never noticed any issues with it freezing up or lagging.

The app seems to work quickly, and I never noticed any issues with it freezing up or lagging. Features (5/5) – Lots of edits that can be made to photos giving users plenty of functionality here.

Lots of edits that can be made to photos giving users plenty of functionality here. Theme (4/5) – The theme is nice, though the UI could be a little bit easier to navigate.

The theme is nice, though the UI could be a little bit easier to navigate. Overall (4/5) – The app is well-rounded and certainly appears to deliver on what it’s offering to users.

Pros

Lots of editing options

Edits split into body and face categories to make finding the edits you want quicker

The app is free to download and install

Ways to earn free credits

Can select multiple edits per photo

Cons

While the app requires credits for every retouch you select, it’s possible to earn them through installing other apps and checking those out so you don’t necessarily have to buy credits. What would be nice for users is if the app offered a way for you to see what the edits you select look like on your photos before placing an order.

RetouchMe is, to my recollection, unlike any other photo editing app I’ve personally come across, which makes this a unique offering in the Play Store. There’s something to be said for that as other photo editing apps only really offer ways to adjust lighting, color, contrast and other elements of the photo, while also adding filters or frames. RetouchMe on the other hand offers ways to actually rework the parts of yourself in the photo. Although you need credits to receive the photos after they’ve been edited, as mentioned you can earn them through checking out other apps. If you’re looking for an app that has this kind of functionality, it’s worth considering and giving things a try.