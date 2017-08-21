Sponsored App Review: Gem4me

When it comes to chat and social apps most users have their pick, assuming that everyone you want to talk to isn’t already set on one particular app, forcing you to have to use the same one if you want to chat with them. If you’re not already tied down to a specific chat application then there are tons of options, one of which is Gem4me, a chat app which integrates with your contacts list so as to make initiating chats that much easier. This is an app which seems to boast quite a few features that may make it a worthwhile options in the genre, so let’s take a closer look at Gem4me and see what it has on offer for users who might be considering giving it a shot.

Before you can get started with having tons of conversations with your family and friends, you’ll need to head to the Play Store and download Gem4me and install it onto your device.

Since this is a chat app and you’ll be using it to chat with your friends and family, the app will need access to your contacts to import them into the list of people you can chat with. Keeping this in mind everyone will need to be using Gem4me to actually chat, and if you don’t have any contacts that use it the app will give you the option to invite them. Every time you open the app you’ll also open up to the My Feed tab which is the main page, which shows all of your open chats, though you can also slim things down by only showing selected chat types, like group chats, public chats, regular chats, or just the chat with the bot.

There’s also a tab for the profile page, which will have your information like your name you want displayed in chats, your number, your picture, if you choose to set one, as well as the QR code and share options, which allow you to share the link for the app and chat with your contacts through other means like social media, text messages, emails and more. There are also links to your contacts list from this page, as well as links to the games that are included in the app.

Speaking of games, like many of today’s chat apps these days, Gem4me has games you can play whenever you like, which might be suitable for times when you’re not chatting with anyone or if you simply want to have a little bit of fun before you start chatting. There are a fair amount of game options included too so there’s a good chance that you’ll find something that you will enjoy.

The group chat option is a nice touch as you may want to chat with more than one person from time to time. If you want to include others, you can create group chat, and give it a name, assign it an image, and enter other details like what the group chat is about, and whether or not you want it to be public. You can also add tags if you prefer to have them.

While this is mainly an app which is aimed at helping you stay in contact with friends and family, the addition of the bot is a nice touch as it gives you a way to earn some money, by promoting Gem4me to other users, and this is where those share links and personal QR codes come in, as you can share these and if the person or people you share it with download and install Gem4me on their own devices. Users who do install the app will also have to register it, which is basically setting up the profile and attaching the phone number they’ll be using to chat, and send a chat to someone the day after registration. If all of that is met, you can earn 0.45 in euros for each person you share with.

In addition to using the promotion feature with the bot, Gem4me also allows you to send money to your contacts. So if you need to pay someone back for something you can send them money through a personal chat, but to do this you will need to make sure and set up the financial details. Naturally, users can send you requests for money and you can do the same.

The app offers little in the way of customization for the most part but there is some things you can personalize. For instance there is an option to select the background you want for the chats you’re in, and there are quite a few options for backgrounds, and you can select a different background for each chat.

The app also offers push notifications, which can be set at the app level or at the chat level. If you don’t have push notifications set up for the app level, when in any one of the chats that you have going you can hit the overflow menu which are the three dots in the top right corner, and here you will see a toggle for notifications. Enabling this will allow you to get push notifications for that chat in the future.

Like any other chat you have the option to send all kinds of stuff to those you’re talking to, including images, video, and of course you can send emoji and stickers too. All of this can be found by tapping the series of buttons just below the chat window. It’s also possible to share your location, take a new picture to share if you don’t have one in your gallery that you wanted to use, and attach other types of files. There’s also a voice typing button to the far right. When it comes down to it Gem4me seems like it’s got a lot on offer for users, and it appears to have most of what you’d find with other chat apps. If you need a new chat app to try out, this one might suit you.

Ratings

Speed (5/5) – Set up was quick and easy.

Set up was quick and easy. Features (4/5) – Lots of good features including an option to send and receive money to and from other users.

Lots of good features including an option to send and receive money to and from other users. Theme (4/5) – The theme is nice and the UI is mostly easy to use. The Play Store screenshots show a UI with more material design, though this doesn’t appear to be the style of UI I had in my version of the app.

The theme is nice and the UI is mostly easy to use. The Play Store screenshots show a UI with more material design, though this doesn’t appear to be the style of UI I had in my version of the app. Overall (4.5/5) – A decent chat app with a handful of nice features, and it was easy to use.

Pros

Able to choose backgrounds for chats

Earn money by promoting the app through links and personal QR codes

Send money and receive money between users

emoji support

image and file support for attachments

Share location

Setup was quick

Cons

Chat bot could do more than just work for the app promotion, like answer queries or find you stuff to share

The app doesn’t appear to support GIFs, though this won’t bother all users

Overall, Gem4me is a straightforward chat app that more than likely has what you’ll be looking for in an app of this nature. Its feature list is not as big as some of the others, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking for the things that you will probably use most. If you’re in need of a new chat app or just looking for your first one, check this one out and see what you think.