Specs: Sony Xperia XZ1 & Xperia XZ1 Compact

Sony had introduced three new smartphones during its IFA press event, and we’re here to take a closer look at spec sheets of the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact. These two devices are actually extremely similar in terms of the design, specs and features, though the Xperia XZ1 Compact, as its name says, is considerably smaller than the Xperia XZ1, so it’s all about what you’re looking for, as far as the size is concerned.

The two devices come with a boxy look, and their sides are curved. Both of these devices actually sport rather thick bezels all around, and the only difference in terms of the design that is easy to notice on all color variants are the sensors on the back, as the Xperia XZ1 has a somewhat longer strip, and an NFC logo there, while an NFC logo is placed in middle portion of the Xperia XZ1 Compact’s back side. Both of these smartphones are fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, which comes with the Adreno 540 GPU for graphics processing. Both devices ship with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, though the Xperia XZ1 is also available in a variant with 128GB of native storage. Both device sport a fullHD (1920 x 1080) Triluminos display, the Xperia XZ1 comes with a 5.2-inch panel, while the Xperia XZ1 Compact sports a 4.6-inch display.

IP68 certification for water and dust resistance is present on both devices, while the Xperia XZ1 comes with a 13-megapixel front-facing snapper (display flash function available), and the Xperia XZ1 Compact sports an 8-megapixel shooter (120-degree wide-angle lens) on its front side. Both devices sport a 19-megapixel camera on the back, and both can capture 960FPS slow motion video. You won’t find OIS here, Sony’s SteadyShot tech is based on the company’s software. The Xperia XZ1 comes with two SIM card slots, while the Xperia XZ1 Compact includes only one slot for your SIM card. A fingerprint scanner is included in the home key of both devices, on the right-hand side, though do keep in mind that this applies to all markets except the US, Sony has, yet again, decided that a fingerprint scanner is not needed in US models. Android 8.0 Oreo comes pre-installed on both of these smartphones, and the two devices come in Black, Warm Silver, Moonlight Blue and Venus Pink color variants.