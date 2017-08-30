Specs: Samsung Gear Sport

Samsung had introduced three new wearables at its IFA 2017 press conference today, and the Gear Sport was one of them. The Gear Sport is Samsung’s new smartwatch which we’ve talked about in our official announcement, and are here to take a better look at this watch’s spec sheet. The Samsung Sport, as its name says, is a smartwatch oriented to active people, and its design definitely reflects that, this watch definitely looks sporty. This smartwatch comes with a regular 20mm strap, and it will be available in Blue and Black variants, while it comes with a number of ‘Gear’ functions. You can, for example, control compatible Samsung IoT-enabled devices through the company’s Samsung Connect app. You can read more about that in our official announcement article, in case you’re interested.

The first thing you’ll notice on this smartwatch is its display, the Samsung Gear Sport features a 1.2-inch Circular Super AMOLED display, with a resolution of 360 x 360 (302ppi). This smartwatch comes with an Always On display function, which was to be expected, and its display is protected by the Gorilla Glass 3. The watch is fueled by the dual-core processor clocked at 1.0GHz, though Samsung did not reveal what SoC exactly is this. The Gear Sport runs Tizen, Samsung’s very own operating system, and it packs in 768MB of RAM and 4GB of native storage. Bluetooth 4.2 is also a part of this package, and the Samsung Gear Sport also includes Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC and GPS. A 300mAh battery is also a part of the Gear Sport package, and you’ll wirelessly charge this smartwatch.

The Gear Sport is designed with military level-durability, says Samsung, this watch features MIL-STD-810G certification, and 5 ATM water resistance, which is a nice touch by the company. This smartwatch measures 42.9 x 44.6 x 11.6mm, while it weighs 50 grams (without its band). The Samsung Gear Sport is compatible with all Android smartphones which are running Android 4.4 KitKat, and all OS variants above it, while those of you who own Galaxy-branded phones can use this smartwatch even if you have Android 4.3 running on your phone. The Gear Sport is also compatible with iOS devices which are running at least iOS 9.0.