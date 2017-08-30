Specs: Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro

The Gear Fit2 Pro is one of three Gear-branded wearables Samsung introduced at the company’s IFA press event today. We’ve already talked about the Gea Fit2 Pro in our official announcement of this fitness tracker, and it’s time to take a closer look at its spec sheet. Before we begin, however, it’s worth noting that this smartband sport an ergonomic design, and comes in Black and Red color variants, in case you were wondering, and it also sports an advanced built-in GPS tracking, which is its main differentiating factor compared to the Gear Fit2.

The Gear Fit2 Pro actually comes with a curved display, this smartband sport a 1.5-inch Curved Super AMOLED display, which comes with a resolution of 432 x 216 (310ppi). On top of that display, you’re getting Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 protection, which should keep scratches off that display. This fitness tracker is fueled by an unnamed dual-core processor that is clocked at 1.0GHz. The Gear Fit2 Pro runs Samsung’s very own OS, Tizen, and it is compatible with all Android devices which sport Android 4.4 KitKat, or a newer version of the OS. Samsung’s Galaxy-branded phones with Android 4.3 or higher are compatible with this fitness tracker, and the Gear Fit2 Pro can also be used by iOS users which use a phone that runs iOS 9.0, or newer. The Gear Fit2 Pro packs in 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, while a 200mAh battery is also included in this package. Speaking of the battery, the you will charge up this smartband using an included charge which will connect to the Gear Fit2 Pro’s Pogo pins, which are located on the very bottom of this gadget.

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is MIL-STD-810G certified, and it also includes 5 ATM water resistance. The Gear Fit2 Pro comes with Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi b/g/n, while it includes the following sensors: Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer and a heart rate monitor. This fitness band’s straps actually come in two different sizes, the small strap fits people with a wrist size between 125 and 165mm, while the large strap is aimed at people with wrist sizes that range from 158 to 205mm. The fitness band itself measures 51.3 x 25mm, in case you were wondering.