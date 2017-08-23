Specs: Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung has just introduced its new flagship phablet, the Galaxy Note 8, and following its announcement, it’s time to take a more detailed look at the phone’s specifications. The Galaxy Note 8 certainly has a lot to offer in this department, and is one of the most powerful devices out there at the moment, at least on paper. The Galaxy Note 8 is made out of metal and glass, while it comes with the S Pen stylus, just like its predecessors. Let’s take a look at the phone’s specs, shall we.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ (2960 x 1440, 521ppi) Super AMOLED Infinity display. This display sports an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, just like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, and it is curved on the sides. The Galaxy Note 8 comes in two processor variants, one variant is fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and comes with the Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. This chip will be included in the Galaxy Note 8 which will reach the US market, and some other regions probably. Samsung’s Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core chip will fuel the Galaxy Note 8 in a number of other markets, though Samsung didn’t detail which regions exactly, though it’s worth noting that this chip comes with the Mali-G71 MP20 GPU. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 packs in 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and comes with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of expandable storage, depending on where you buy it, while a 3,300mAh battery lies on the inside of this phablet, and it is not removable. Speaking of which, the Galaxy Note 8 is equipped with both wired and wireless fast charging, it supports both WPC and PMA wireless charging solutions. The Galaxy Note 8 is also equipped with NFC and MST payment solutions, and Bluetooth 5.0 is also included here.

On the back of the Galaxy Note 8, you will be able to find a 12-megapixel dual camera setup, and a dual-LED, dual tone flash. The device’s main RGB sensor (wide-angle lens) offers OIS and f/1.7 aperture, while the second sensor actually comes with a telephoto lens (f/2.4 aperture, OIS), which allows the Galaxy Note 8 to utilize 2x optical zoom. An 8-megapixel snapper (f/1.7 aperture) is included on the front of the device, and you’re also getting Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz). The Galaxy Note 8 is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and the phone, of course, offers 4G LTE connectivity (Cat. 16, may differ from one market to the other), band support is region dependent. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and on top of it, you’re getting Samsung’s Experience UI. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 measures 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm, while it weighs 195 grams, and Samsung introduced the device in a number of color variants (market dependent).