Specs: Motorola Moto X4

The Moto X4 is the newest smartphone in Motorola’s ‘Moto X’ line, and it comes with a set of really compelling specifications. The Moto X4 was announced today by the company, and it differentiates itself from Motorola’s ‘Moto Z’ lineup of devices, that’s for sure. The Moto X4 sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner / home key, while the company’s branding is visible on both the phone’s back and front sides. Camera ‘oreo’ is present on the back of this phone, and it houses two cameras, along with a dual-LED, dual-tone flash. This phone is curved on the back, and same can be said for its front side.

Having said that, it’s time to talk about the phone’s specs, as this is Motorola’s all-new mid-range handset, which does come with a nice set of specs, which match its price tag. The Moto X4 is made out of metal and glass, it sports a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080, 424ppi) display with unnamed version of Gorilla Glass, and it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage (a 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage will reportedly roll out to some markets as well). This phone ships in two variants, as you can see, and in both of those variants you can expand storage up to 256GB via a microSD card. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 64-bit octa-core processor fuels the Moto X4, and the Adreno 508 GPU is also a part of this package, and is in charge of graphics processing. As already mentioned, there are two cameras on the back of the Moto X4, two 12-megapixel snappers (one regular and one wide-angle lens), in fact, which are helped by a dual-LED, dual tone flash. It’s worth noting that the main camera sports 1.4um pixels, while the secondary one offers a 120-degree wide-angle lens and 1.12um pixel size. A single 16-megapixel camera can be found on the front side of this device (and includes the so-called ‘low-light mode’). The Moto X4 has support for the following FDD LTE bands: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/20/25/26/28/66, while it also supports these TD LTE bands: 38/41. It’s also worth noting that the phone has support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, and also Bluetooth 5.0.

Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Moto X4, and on top of it, you’re getting a couple of Moto-branded apps, and some features by the company. A 3,000mAh non-removable battery is included in this package as well, and you can quickly recharge it using Motorola’s Turbo Charging, which you’re able to do due to the phone’s hardware and the included charger. The Moto X4 is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and this phone also includes two SIM card slots on the inside (2 x nano SIM). The Moto X4 comes in Super Black and Sterling Blue color variants. The Moto X4 measures 148.35 x 73.4 x 7.99mm, and weighs 163 grams.