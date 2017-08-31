Specs: LG V30

LG had introduced its new flagship phablet, the V30, today, and following our announcement article, let’s take a closer look at the device’s spec sheet, shall we. Before we get to that, though, it’s worth noting that the LG V30 is made out of metal and glass, it comes with extremely thin bezels above and below the display, while its side bezels are basically non-existent. The LG V30 sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and it comes with a dual camera setup that we’ll talk about in a moment.

The first thing you’ll notice on the LG V30 is its display, this handset comes with a 6-inch QHD+ (2880 x 1440, 538ppi) P-OLED FullVision display, which offers an 18:9 aspect ratio. Now, this display is similar to the one that LG used in the LG G6, in terms of its ration, at the very least, as this is an OLED panel, unlike the one that LG utilized in the LG G6, not to mention that this display is larger in size. In addition to this tall, and yet narrow, display, the LG V30 sports 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and it comes in two storage variants, both 64GB and 128GB storage (UFS 2.0) models were introduced by the company. You can expand the LG V30’s internal storage by using a microSD card (up to 2TB), and this phone is fueled by Qualcomm’s most powerful mobile processor (at least at the moment), the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC. The LG V30 packs in a 3,300mAh battery (Quick Charge 3.0 is included), which is not removable, and that is something that may bother those of you who own or have owned the LG V20, as that handset did offer a removable battery. Speaking of the battery, the LG V30 is equipped with both wired and wireless charging, while the phone is also IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. Android 7.1.2 Nougat comes pre-installed on the LG V30, and on top of it the company installed its very own UI (UX 6.0+). 4G LTE is included here, of course, and we’re looking at LTE-A 4 Band CA here, in case you were wondering. Bluetooth 5.0 BLE is also a part of the package, and so is NFC, while a Type-C port is placed on the bottom of this phone.

As already mentioned, there are two cameras on the back of this phone, 16-megapixel (f/1.6 aperture, 71-degree wide-angle lens) and 13-megapixel (f/1.9 aperture, 120-degree wide-angle lens) snappers are placed there. So, this is a similar setup to the one we’ve seen in the LG G6, as you’re getting one regular lens, and one ultra wide-angle one, though LG decided to up the ante in the LG V30 by including more powerful sensors. A 5-megapixel wide-angle lens (f/2.2 aperture) is included on the front of the LG V30, and the phone measures 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.39mm, while it weighs 158 grams. On top of everything, it’s also worth noting that LG decided to utilize Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the display, and on the back of the device, while you’re getting Gorilla Glass 4 protection for the phone’s cameras. LG has included a 32-bit Hi-Fi DAC here, while the phone also comes with a face recognition software.