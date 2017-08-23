Speck Announces Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Protective Cases

Phone accessory manufacturer Speck announced five protective cases for the Galaxy Note 8 shortly after Samsung officially unveiled its latest Android flagship on Monday. The company’s new offerings include the Presidio GRIP, Presidio CLEAR, and the Presidio SHOW available for $44.95, as well as the Presidio CLEAR + GLITTER and Presidio GRIP + GLITTER priced at $49.95.

All of the new Speck-made accessories for the Galaxy Note 8 are 20 percent more resilient than their predecessors and have been subjected to 10-foot drop tests, the company said, adding that its new protective cases for the phablet come with limited lifetime warranties. The new Presidio CLEAR is said to offer better clarity than its predecessor while simultaneously being tougher and just as comfortable to hold, whereas the Presidio CLEAR + GLITTER adds some additional bling to the base case for users who want their Galaxy Note 8 to stand out from the crowd, and the same goes for the Presidio GRIP + GLITTER case, the latest offering from Speck that’s understood to be the start of an entirely new product lineup. Consumers who want to see their Galaxy Note 8 protected but are still keen on admiring its design will likely prefer the Presidio SHOW, a durable case with a clear rear panel which was designed to match the overall design of the handset instead of adding to it.

The Presidio CLEAR + GLITTER and Presidio GRIP are available in two and four color variants, respectively, whereas the rest of the accessories are currently being offered without color variations. The five protective cases can already be pre-ordered directly from Speck’s official website, with all of them being listed as “coming soon.” The smartphone case maker didn’t provide a more precise availability window for its new products but will presumably do so shortly and its offerings shouldn’t be released later than September 15 when the Galaxy Note 8 itself is scheduled for a global release. The handset itself is set to make final amends for its ill-fated predecessor and reward customer loyalty, Samsung said earlier today. Speck isn’t the only third-party accessory manufacturer keen on supporting the Galaxy Note 8 and more protective cases for the device should be announced in the coming hours.