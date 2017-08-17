Sony’s Xperia XZ1 Compact Shows Up In Leaked Renders

Sony’s Xperia XZ1 Compact has shown up in leaked renders which are based off CAD designs of the phone. This gives a pretty good look at one of Sony’s upcoming devices that is likely to show up during IFA as one of the phones it announces, and perhaps unsurprisingly it looks almost identical to the Sony Xperia XZ1, which was recently leaked in renders alongside a 360-degree video. In fact, those leaked renders surfaced just a couple of days ago, and there is a 360-degree video that comes along with these renders for the Xperia XZ1 Compact too so it’s possible to see the device from all angles.

Just about every aspect of the phone design seems to be very much the same between the Xperia XZ1 Compact and the Xperia XZ1, though there are some differences to make note of in addition to the similarities. Visually the phone looks as though there is no difference in design, at least for the most part. It carries the same color as the renders which surfaced for the Xperia XZ1, it has the omni-balance design, and it even has the same setup with the buttons and SIM card tray, though this has mostly been the same for nearly every Sony devices over the past few years.

If you look closely though, you might notice the more boxy shape of the device. unlike the Xperia XZ1 with its rounded sides, the Xperia XZ1 Compact stays rather true to the Compact series of devices that Sony has launched, as the sides appear almost flat and just barely curve at the very edges. Though the images don’t come with any details about specs or hardware, it’s expected that the phone will come with a fingerprint sensor integrated with the home button, and the device very clearly uses USB Type-C for the charging and data transfer port. Also worth noting is that while this color appears the same as the renders of the Xperia XZ1 which surfaced on Tuesday, there is no guarantee this will be an available color for the phone when it launches, but it is likely that Sony will offer multiple colors, whatever they happen to be.