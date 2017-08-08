Sony’s G8441 And G8341 Show Up In Leaked Images

Sony’s G8441 and G8341 have shown up in leaked images sporting the familiar omni-balance design that Sony has been using for a handful of its phones over the past year or two. While none of the Xperia devices that have come with fingerprint sensors have included them in the U.S. models that were made available, all of the others that included them had them located on the side. That seems to be changing with the Sony G8441 as it looks like Sony has moved the sensor to the back where it tends to be more commonly placed on devices from other OEMs, a change that might signify Sony is looking to make this change with other future devices that come with a fingerprint sensor as well.

Both smartphones were listed to come with Android 8.0 according to the original leak, though only the G8341 actually shows Android 8.0 in its image as the version of the operating system. You can’t see the G8341 from the back so there’s no way to tell if Sony has placed a fingerprint sensor on the back of this device in addition to the G8441, but as it appears these might be from the same lineup for this year’s releases it wouldn’t be a surprise to find one when Sony officially unveils both phones, which is expected to happen at this year’s IFA conference in Berlin according to recent rumors.

Based on a rumor from the middle of July of this year, Sony may end up announcing at least three new smartphones at IFA this Fall, two of which might be the G8441 and the G8341. The third, if that’s all there ends up being, could be the G8141, a device which showed up on Geekbench at the end of July touting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM. Worth considering is that the G8141 not only comes with a Snapdragon 835 processor, at least according to the benchmark results, but it is also listed as running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and not Android 8.0 like these two devices. There are absolutely no specs details listed with the leaked images, though some information regarding their hardware could surface before Sony unveils the two phones.