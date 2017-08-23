Sony Xperia XZ1 & Xperia XZ1 Compact UK Pricing Leaks Out

Thanks to a Twitter user called Roland Quandt, UK prices for the upcoming Sony Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact handsets have been revealed, it seems. It has been known for some time now that Sony is preparing a press conference that is set to take place at IFA, which will take place on August 31. During this press conference, the company will, almost certainly unveil its latest flagship, as well as the latest addition to its “Compact” lineup of smartphones.

According to Mr. Quandt, who goes by the handle @rquandt on Twitter, the Xperia XZ1 will be priced at £599, while the more affordable model, the Xperia XZ1 Compact, will be available for £499 in the UK. In addition to this, Mr. Quandt also went on to post links to Amazon postings of the regular XZ1 in both black and pink colors, though these are yet to go live. For those unaware, the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact are said to have a number of specifications in common, namely the Snapdragon 835 SoC on the inside which is said to be paired with 4GB of RAM. When it comes to the regular XZ1, Sony is expected to stick with the usual 5.2-inch FullHD display that the company tends to offer in its mainstream flagship models. The XZ1 Compact, on the other hand, is said to be equipped with a 4.6-inch HD display, much like the one featured in last year’s Xperia X Compact. In terms of battery life, the larger model is rumored to include a 3000mAh battery, while the smaller model will include a 2600mAh unit. Also, the Xperia XZ1 is expected to include 64GB of internal storage, while the compact variant reportedly boasts 32GB of storage.

With the recent release of Android 8.0 Oreo, it wouldn’t be surprising to see both premium models ship with the new software straight out of the box, though there’s a chance that both of them will ship with Android Nougat instead. With Sony’s IFA event scheduled for next week, it won’t be too long before the final details surrounding the devices are officially confirmed, so stay tuned for more info.