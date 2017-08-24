Sony Xperia XZ1 Renders Leak In Two Color Variants

The Sony Xperia XZ1 has just surfaced in a new set of images, the Black and Copper variants of the device are pictured in these images. If you take a look at the gallery down below, you’ll notice six new images of the Xperia XZ1, Sony’s upcoming flagship. Before we start talking about this phone, it’s worth noting that Sony already scheduled a press conference for this year’s IFA in Berlin, Sony’s event will take place on August 31, which is the same day LG plans to announce its all-new flagship phablet, the LG V30.

The Xperia XZ1 will be Sony’s new flagship as well, and if the provided images are any indication, the company has no plans to change up its design language this time around. The Sony Xperia XZ1 comes with a boxy body, it has sharp edges, though its sides are curved, so it should feel good in the hand, just like its predecessor, the Xperia XZ, did. All of this device’s physical keys are placed on the right, you will notice the volume up, volume down and power / lock keys there, while the physical camera button is also available there, in the lower portion of the phone’s right side. The Sony Xperia XZ1 will be made out of metal and glass it seems, though an all-metal construction is also a possibility, we’ll have to wait until the phone lands in order to be sure. Having said that, the UK pricing for this smartphone leaked yesterday, and judging by some previous rumors and leaks, the Xperia XZ1 will be a really powerful smartphone.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 is expected to sport a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) IPS LCD display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of expandable storage. The device will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, a 23-megapixel snapper will probably be included on its back. Android 7.1.1 Nougat is expected to come pre-installed on the Xperia XZ1, though Android 8.0 Oreo update will probably land to the device before the end of this year. The Xperia XZ1 will almost certainly be IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and the Xperia XZ1 Compact will launch alongside Sony’s new flagship.