Sony Xperia XZ1 Real Life Images Leak, Along With Specs

The Sony Xperia XZ1 renders popped up yesterday in both images and video, and now the device leaked in a couple of real life images, along with its specifications. If you take a look at the provided images, you will be able to see that yesterday’s renders were more or less spot on. This phone will be made out of metal, and it will sport Xperia’s recognizable boxy design, the phone will feature sharp corners, and rather thick bezels all around, especially above and below the display. Now, this phone’s display won’t be that large, so those bezels probably won’t matter to many people.

Having said that, if you take a look at the sticker that is placed on top of the phone’s display, you will be able to see the phone’s specs, as they’re listed on there. If this info is to be believed, and it looks pretty legit, the Xperia XZ1 will sport a 5.2-inch HDR-enabled display, along with 64GB of native storage. The device will be fueled by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, along with the Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. This handset will be both IP65 and IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and a 19-megapixel Motion Eye camera will be included on its back. This camera will be able to capture slow motion video with up to 960 frames per second, while a 13-megapixel snapper will be included on the device’s front side. The Xperia XZ1 will ship with NFC, as you can see by looking at the phone’s back side, and this phone will almost certainly launch on August 31, as part of this year’s IFA in Berlin. Sony will host a separate event, but the phone will be available for tinkering at the tradeshow, and Sony’s event will be hosted in Berlin.

Now, it’s worth noting that the Xperia XZ1 popped up on GFXBench earlier this month, and that listing suggested that the phone will ship with 4GB of RAM, which is a detail that is not listed in today’s leak. GFXBench’s listing also said that Android 8.0 will come pre-installed on the Xperia XZ1, though that’s not that likely, Google will release the final Android O build in a couple of days, and it’s not likely that a skinned Xperia-branded phone will ship with Android 8.0 that soon, the device that popped up on GFXBench was probably just a test unit, but at least we know that Sony is working on the Android 8.0 update.