Sony Xperia XZ1 Pops Up On GFXBench With SD835, Android 8.0

The Sony Xperia XZ1 has just allegedly surfaced on GFXBench (source link is missing, but the image has been shared by a third-party site), and it seems like we’re looking at Sony’s rather compact, high-end handset here. GFXBench’s listing reveals G8341, G8342 and SO-01K model numbers, all of which will share the listed specs it seems. Now, it’s worth noting that the Sony G8441 popped up on Geekbench quite recently as well, and that phone is also fueled by the Snapdragon 835, though that seems to the the Xperia XZ1 Compact, a device which will compete with the next-gen iPhone SE, and which is rumored to sport a 4.6-inch display.

GFXBench actually revealed quite a few details when it comes to the Sony Xperia XZ1’s specs, according to the source, not only will the phone ship with the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, and the Adreno 540 GPU, but it will pack in a 5.1-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. This device will also come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage it seems, and interestingly enough, Android 8.0 is listed as a pre-installed operating system here. Google still did not release the final version of Android O (aka Android 8.0), but the company is expected to do that soon, though it’s hard to expect that the Sony Xperia XZ1 will ship with Android O out of the box if Sony intends to launch it in the near future. It is possible that the unit that popped up on GFXBench will ship with Android Nougat pre-installed, and that this Android 8.0 update will follow later on, it all depends on when is Sony planning to release this phone, that’s for sure.

In addition to everything we’ve mentioned, GFXBench also says that this handset will sport 19-megapixel shooter on the back, which will probably be identical to the camera this company utilized in the Xperia XZ Premium. A 13-megapixel snapper will be included on the front side of this smartphone, and that’s pretty much all the info that GFXBench shared with us. Now, it’s worth noting that the variant that popped up on Geekbench also sported Android 8.0, while an earlier listing said that Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the Xperia XZ1, which is to be expected. It is possible that Sony might launch this phone during IFA in Berlin next month, we’ll just have to wait and see.